AdBlue, also known as diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), is a blend or an aqueous solution of 32.5% urea and 67.5% of deionized water. It is primarily used as a consumable fluid in diesel and gasoline fuel-based vehicles. The product effectively reduces the emission of oxides of nitrogen by chemically reacting with the exhaust gases.

The South Africa AdBlue market was valued at USD 136.09 million in 2017 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 4.83% to attain a value mark of USD 188.00 million by the end of 2023. In terms of volume, the global market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.24% to reach 327.14 kilo tons from 434.56 kilo tons. The major factor driving the growth of the South Africa AdBlue market is increasing adoption of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Africa. Furthermore, changing lifestyles and increasing disposable income of the people in the country has resulted in the increased sale of automobiles, which is consequently expected to boost the demand for AdBlue.

The growing use of emission reduction products such as AdBlue in the agricultural machinery and construction equipment is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers of AdBlue.

However, sluggish economic growth in South Africa on account of the looming macroeconomic factors is likely to hamper the market growth during the review period.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summery

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers Analysis

4.2.1 Increasing penetration of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in the African market, wherein South Africa is a bright spot

4.2.2 Gradual adoption of the global emission reduction norms

4.3 Restraint Analysis

4.3.1 Sluggish economic growth due to looming macroeconomic factors

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Growing use of the product in agricultural machinery and construction equipment

4.5 Challenges

4.5.1 Fluctuating prices of urea, which are heavily influenced by the global trends

5 Market Factor analysis

5.1 Supply Chain Analysis

5.1.1 Raw Material

5.1.2 AdBlue Manufacturers

5.1.3 Distribution Channel

5.1.4 Applications

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Threat of Rivalry

5.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Supplier

5.2.5 Bargaining Power of Buyer

6 South Africa AdBlue Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Exhaust Gas Recirculation

6.3 Selective Catalytic Reduction

7 South Africa AdBlue Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Automotive

7.3 Farm Machinery

7.4 Construction Machinery

7.5 Electronic generators

7.6 Railway Engines

7.7 Others

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Key Development Analysis

9 Company Profiles

9.1 BASF SE

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Overview

9.1.3 Products Offerings

9.1.4 Key Developments

9.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9.1.6 Key Strategy

9.2 Engen Petroleum Ltd.

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Overview

9.2.3 Products Offerings

9.2.4 Key Developments

9.2.5 SWOT Analysis

Continue…

