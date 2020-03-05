Surgical Lights Market Forecasts till 2023 scrutinized in a new Market Research Report | Report Ocean Published

Surgical Lights Market Report, by Product Type (Surgical Lights and Examination), Technology (Led and Halogen Lights), Application (Surgical Suites, Endoscopy Procedures, Dental Procedures), End-User (Hospital Operating Rooms)-Global Forecast Till 2023

Market Analysis

Otherwise called surgical light head or operating light, the surgical light is a kind of medical equipment that is used for helping the specialists and the doctors amid major and also minor surgeries. Proper lighting of the surgical area is very much essential inside the operation theatre for avoiding any kind of injury to the patient. These lights are generally manufactured according to their specifications like brightness, homogeneity, Color Rendering Index (CRI), shadow dilution, Correlated Color Temperature (CCT), and many others. The global surgical lights market is anticipated to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 4.53% during the prediction period (2017-2023). The global market is expected to reach the valuation of USD 595.00 million by the year 2023.

These lights are essentially required for performing surgical suites, dental procedures, endoscopy procedures, and other minor surgeries. This is the reason why there is a higher demand for surgical lights in various healthcare departments. Therefore, it becomes the major factor behind the growth of the global surgical lights market.

Market Segmentation

The global surgical lights market is bifurcated based on its type, application, technology, end users and geographical demand. On the basis of its type, the global surgical lights market is divided into examination lights and surgical lights. On the basis of its application, the global market is segmented into endoscopy procedures, surgical suites, dental procedures, and others. Based on its technology, the global surgical lights market is divided into LED lights and halogen lights. Based on its end-user industry, the market is classified into ambulatory surgical centers, hospital operating rooms, and procedure rooms.

Regional Analysis

Region wise, the global surgical lights market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

The major players of the surgical lights market are BihlerMED, A-dec Inc., CV Medical, Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, Getinge AB, Hill-Rom Services Inc., KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, S.I.M.E.O.N. Medical GmbH & Co. KG, SKYTRON, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., STERIS plc, Sunnex Group, Stryker, Technomed India, among others.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Research Objective

2.4 Assumption and Limitation

2.4.1 Assumption

2.4.2 Limitation

2.5 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1.1 Primary Research Methodology

3.1.2 Secondary Research Methodology

3.1.3 Market Share Analysis

3.1.4 Market Pricing Approach

3.2 Market Size Estimation

3.3 Forecast Model

Access this Report: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=19238

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 High Adoption of LED technology in Medical Lighting

4.2.2 Advancement in Hospital Operating Rooms and rise in OT numbers

4.2.3 Increasing number of surgical procedures

4.3 Restraint

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Development and installation of hybrid operating rooms

4.5 Mega Trends

4.6 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.7 Technology Trend and Assessment

4.7.1 Product Specifications

4.7.2 Product Pricing

4.7.3 Working Principle

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 R&D

5.1.2 Manufacturing

5.1.3 Distribution & Sales

5.1.4 Post-Sales Monitoring

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.2.3 Threat of new entrants

5.2.4 Threat of substitutes

5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.3 Demand & Supply: Gap Analysis

5.4 Pricing Analysis

5.5 Investment Opportunities

5.6 Merger and Acquisition Landscape

6 Global Surgical Lights Market By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Surgical Lights

6.3 Examination Lights

7 Global Surgical Lights Market by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Light Emitting Diodes (LED)

7.3 Halogen Lights

8 Global Surgical Lights Market by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Surgical Suites

8.3 Endoscopy Procedures

8.4 Dental Procedures

9 Global Surgical Lights Market by End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospital Operating Rooms

9.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.4 Procedure rooms

10 Global Surgical Lights Market by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Americas

10.2.1 North America

10.2.1.1 U.S.

10.2.1.2 Canada

10.2.2 South America

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Western Europe

10.3.1.1 Germany

10.3.1.2 France

10.3.1.3 UK

10.3.1.4 Italy

10.3.1.5 Spain

10.3.1.6 Rest of Western Europe

10.3.2 Eastern Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1.1 Japan

10.4.1.2 China

10.4.1.3 India

10.4.1.4 Australia

10.4.1.5 Republic of Korea

10.4.1.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 United Arab Emirates (UAE)

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.3 Oman

10.5.4 Kuwait

10.5.5 Qatar

10.5.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Company Landscape

11.1 Company Share Analysis

11.2 Recent Developments

12 Company Profile

12.1 Stryker

12.1.1 Financials

12.1.2 Products

12.1.3 Strategy

12.1.4 Key Developments

12.2 STERIS plc

12.2.1 Financials

12.2.2 Products

12.2.3 Strategy

12.2.4 Key Developments

Continue…

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=19238

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Sandeep Singh

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]