Surgical Lights Market Forecasts till 2023 scrutinized in a new Market Research Report | Report Ocean Published

Market Analysis
Otherwise called surgical light head or operating light, the surgical light is a kind of medical equipment that is used for helping the specialists and the doctors amid major and also minor surgeries. Proper lighting of the surgical area is very much essential inside the operation theatre for avoiding any kind of injury to the patient. These lights are generally manufactured according to their specifications like brightness, homogeneity, Color Rendering Index (CRI), shadow dilution, Correlated Color Temperature (CCT), and many others. The global surgical lights market is anticipated to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 4.53% during the prediction period (2017-2023). The global market is expected to reach the valuation of USD 595.00 million by the year 2023.
These lights are essentially required for performing surgical suites, dental procedures, endoscopy procedures, and other minor surgeries. This is the reason why there is a higher demand for surgical lights in various healthcare departments. Therefore, it becomes the major factor behind the growth of the global surgical lights market.
Market Segmentation
The global surgical lights market is bifurcated based on its type, application, technology, end users and geographical demand. On the basis of its type, the global surgical lights market is divided into examination lights and surgical lights. On the basis of its application, the global market is segmented into endoscopy procedures, surgical suites, dental procedures, and others. Based on its technology, the global surgical lights market is divided into LED lights and halogen lights. Based on its end-user industry, the market is classified into ambulatory surgical centers, hospital operating rooms, and procedure rooms.
Regional Analysis
Region wise, the global surgical lights market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.
Major Players
The major players of the surgical lights market are BihlerMED, A-dec Inc., CV Medical, Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, Getinge AB, Hill-Rom Services Inc., KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, S.I.M.E.O.N. Medical GmbH & Co. KG, SKYTRON, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., STERIS plc, Sunnex Group, Stryker, Technomed India, among others.
Table of Contents:
1 Report Prologue
2 Market Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope of the Study
2.3 Research Objective
2.4 Assumption and Limitation
2.4.1 Assumption
2.4.2 Limitation
2.5 Market Structure
3 Research Methodology
3.1.1 Primary Research Methodology
3.1.2 Secondary Research Methodology
3.1.3 Market Share Analysis
3.1.4 Market Pricing Approach
3.2 Market Size Estimation
3.3 Forecast Model
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Drivers
4.2.1 High Adoption of LED technology in Medical Lighting
4.2.2 Advancement in Hospital Operating Rooms and rise in OT numbers
4.2.3 Increasing number of surgical procedures
4.3 Restraint
4.4 Opportunities
4.4.1 Development and installation of hybrid operating rooms
4.5 Mega Trends
4.6 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.7 Technology Trend and Assessment
4.7.1 Product Specifications
4.7.2 Product Pricing
4.7.3 Working Principle
5 Market Factor Analysis
5.1 Value Chain Analysis
5.1.1 R&D
5.1.2 Manufacturing
5.1.3 Distribution & Sales
5.1.4 Post-Sales Monitoring
5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model
5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.2.3 Threat of new entrants
5.2.4 Threat of substitutes
5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry
5.3 Demand & Supply: Gap Analysis
5.4 Pricing Analysis
5.5 Investment Opportunities
5.6 Merger and Acquisition Landscape
6 Global Surgical Lights Market By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Surgical Lights
6.3 Examination Lights
7 Global Surgical Lights Market by Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Light Emitting Diodes (LED)
7.3 Halogen Lights
8 Global Surgical Lights Market by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Surgical Suites
8.3 Endoscopy Procedures
8.4 Dental Procedures
9 Global Surgical Lights Market by End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hospital Operating Rooms
9.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
9.4 Procedure rooms
10 Global Surgical Lights Market by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Americas
10.2.1 North America
10.2.1.1 U.S.
10.2.1.2 Canada
10.2.2 South America
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Western Europe
10.3.1.1 Germany
10.3.1.2 France
10.3.1.3 UK
10.3.1.4 Italy
10.3.1.5 Spain
10.3.1.6 Rest of Western Europe
10.3.2 Eastern Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1.1 Japan
10.4.1.2 China
10.4.1.3 India
10.4.1.4 Australia
10.4.1.5 Republic of Korea
10.4.1.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 Middle East & Africa
10.5.1 United Arab Emirates (UAE)
10.5.2 Saudi Arabia
10.5.3 Oman
10.5.4 Kuwait
10.5.5 Qatar
10.5.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Company Landscape
11.1 Company Share Analysis
11.2 Recent Developments
12 Company Profile
12.1 Stryker
12.1.1 Financials
12.1.2 Products
12.1.3 Strategy
12.1.4 Key Developments
12.2 STERIS plc
12.2.1 Financials
12.2.2 Products
12.2.3 Strategy
12.2.4 Key Developments
Continue…
