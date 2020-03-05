Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market – High Incidence of Hypogonadism to Drive Market Demand

A wide range of testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) products containing different active ingredients have been made available by a large number of both global and local manufacturers. With various studies estimating the number of men affected by hypogonadism (testosterone deficiency) at 30% worldwide, the demand for TRT is poised to increase gradually in the years ahead. The condition primarily affects men aged between 40 and 79 years, making this demographic a key target segment for market players.

However, the market is currently at a crucial juncture with top performing products losing their patents in the next few years. This will no doubt cause a major dent in revenues of key market players. However, some of this impact could be reduced by the heightened demand for and awareness levels about the benefits of advanced TRT products. Many of these products are now being utilized in testosterone deficiency treatment are likely to support market growth during the forecast period.

Of the five broad geographical segments of the global testosterone replacement therapy market, North America accounted for the largest share (84.7%) of the market and was followed by Europe In 2015. The other key segments are Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

The demand for advanced TRT products was especially strong in the U.S. in 2015 as the country accounted for 95% of the North America TRT market in that year, TMR has observed. Asia Pacific will greatly benefit from higher healthcare investments being channeled into the region and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR in the TRT market during the forecast period. China and India are markets that companies in the TRT market cannot ignore. In South Korea and Japan, on the other hand, the sizeable geriatric population and strong positive sentiments will aid the consumption of TRT products. Brazil is the key TRT market in Latin America with the single largest share 2015.

Request for the Report Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1097

The key players operating in the global testosterone replacement therapy market are AbbVie, Inc., Allergan plc, Bayer AG, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Kyowa Kirin International plc, Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, and Pfizer, Inc. The testosterone replacement therapy market is somewhat consolidated with presence of a few large global players and some local vendors that are operating in the international market.