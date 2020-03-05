U.S. Direct Anterior Approach (Total Hip Replacement) Market : Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy, till 2023

Introduction

Direct anterior approach is a type of hip replacement surgery. It is a minimally invasive surgical technique. In this approach, a 3 to 4-inch incision is made on the front of the hip which allows the joint to be replaced by moving muscles aside along their natural tissue planes, without detaching any tendons. The technique is useful for a quick recovery with less pain and normal functioning after hip replacement. The growing prevalence of osteoarthritis, rising geriatric population, rising R&D by key players of the market, and favorable reimbursement policies are expected to drive the market growth. According to the Arthritis Foundation in 2017, about 30.8 million adults residing within the US were reported to suffer from osteoarthritis. However, the high cost of total hip arthroplasty and incidences of product recalls may hamper the growth of the market.

The US direct anterior approach market is expected to reach a market value of USD 23,129.1 million by 2023 from USD 16,838 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

The US direct anterior approach market is segmented by a number of procedures and ambulatory surgical centers.

Key Players

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (DePuy Synthes), Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew, OrthAlign, Inc., Proliance Surgeons, The Hip and Knee Center, Centre for Special Surgery, Bone & Joint Surgery Clinic, and Orthoillinois.

Study Objectives

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the US direct anterior approach market

> To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the US direct anterior approach market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis and Porter’s five force analysis

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to current market size and future perspective

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by the number of procedures and ambulatory surgical centers

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the US direct anterior approach market

Target Audience

> Potential Investors

> Hospitals and Clinics

> Government Associations

> Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

> Research Institutes

> Suppliers and Distributors

> Raw Material Suppliers

Key Findings

> The US direct anterior approach market is expected to reach USD 23,129.1 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.4 % from 2018 to 2023

> On the basis of the number of procedures, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.1% by 2023

> On the basis of ambulatory surgical centers, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.6% by 2023

Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing prevalence osteoarthritis

4.2.2 Growing geriatric population

4.2.3 Rising R&D by the key players of the market

4.2.4 Favourable reimbursement policies

4.2.5 Drivers Impact Analysis

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 High cost of total hip arthroplasty

4.3.2 Incidence of product recalls

4.3.3 Restraints Impact Analysis

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Rising demands for the minimally invasive surgical procedures

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicator

4.6 Product Trends in the U.S Direct Anterior Approach (Total Hip Replacement) Market in ACS

4.7 Trends in the U.S Direct Anterior Approach (Total Hip Replacement) Market in ACS

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.1.1 R&D and Designing

5.1.2 Manufacturing

5.1.3 Distribution & Sales

5.1.4 Post-Sales Review

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.4 Intensity of Rivalry

5.3 Investment Opportunities

5.4 Pricing Analysis

5.5 Demand & Supply: Gap Analysis

6 U.S Direct Anterior Approach (Total Hip Replacement) Market

6.1 Total Hip Replacement

6.1.1 Total Hip Replacement by DAA (Direct anterior approach)

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Competitive Landscape

7.1.1 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.1.1.1 Introduction

7.1.2 Product Mapping

8 Company Profile

8.1 Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (DePuy Synthes)

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Products Offering

8.1.4 Key Developments

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Key Strategy

8.2 Stryker

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Products Offering

8.2.4 Key Developments

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Key Strategy

8.3 Zimmer Biomet

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Products Offering

8.3.4 Key Developments

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Key Strategy

8.4 Smith & Nephew

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Products Offering

8.4.4 Key Developments

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Key Strategy

8.5 OrthAlign, Inc.

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Overview

8.5.3 Products Offering

8.5.4 Key Developments

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Key Strategy

8.6 Proliance Surgeons

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Overview

8.6.3 Products Offering

8.6.4 Key Developments

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Key Strategy

8.7 The Hip and knee center

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financial Overview

8.7.3 Products Offering

8.7.4 Key Developments

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Key Strategy

8.8 Centre for Special Surgery

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financial Overview

8.8.3 Products Offering

8.8.4 Key Developments

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Key Strategy

8.9 Bone & Joint Surgery Clinic

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Financial Overview

8.9.3 Products Offering

8.9.4 Key Developments

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Key Strategy

Continue…

