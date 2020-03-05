Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Technology,Trends and Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2018-2026

Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market – Overview

Unmanned ground vehicles can be maneuvered without the presence of a human inside the cabin of these vehicles to drive or assist them. Moreover, these vehicles are utilized for commercial purposes in various industries such as logistics, defense, and entertainment industry.

The unmanned ground vehicle market is projected to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to its rising application in various industries. Unmanned vehicles do not require continuous involvement of man power, thus reducing operating cost for the organization that owns the vehicle, resulting in higher profit margins. Most unmanned vehicles are integrated with advanced driving assistance systems that enhance the safety features of these vehicles in order to avoid accidents. Furthermore, rise in preference for the application of unmanned vehicles in defense, entertainment, and logistics industries is a key factor that is estimated to drive the market during the forecast period. Applications of unmanned ground vehicles are increasing in the defense sector, as these vehicles reduce the risk of loss of life. High cost of unmanned vehicles is a major factor that is anticipated to hinder the unmanned ground vehicle market during the forecast period.

Read Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=52992

Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market – Segmentation

The global unmanned ground vehicle market can be segmented based on operation, size, mobility, application, and region. Based on operation, the remote controlled unmanned vehicle segment is likely to hold a significant share of the market; however, the fully autonomous unmanned ground vehicle market segment is likely to expand at remarkable pace during the forecast period. This is because fully autonomous unmanned vehicles contain artificial intelligence systems that help these vehicles to propagate on the terrain according to the conditions.

In terms of size, currently, micro and small segments are likely to be leading segments of the unmanned ground vehicle market; however, development of unmanned trucks for the logistics industry is likely to boost the large segment of the unmanned ground vehicle market during the forecast period.

In terms of mobility, the tracked segment is likely to hold a major share of the market, as most unmanned ground vehicles are employed by defense organizations for application on different terrains where the tracked segment vehicles can propagate easily and efficiently. Furthermore, expansion of the unmanned ground vehicle market is likely to boost the wheeled segment during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the defense sector is likely to hold a major share of the market; however, development of the fully autonomous trucks is likely to boost the logistics industry at a rapid pace owing to high demand for autonomous trucks in North America and Europe.

In terms of region, the global unmanned ground vehicle market is anticipated to be dominated by North America, followed by Europe. In North America, the U.S. is a key market for unmanned ground vehicles owing to the utilization of a large number of unmanned vehicles by the U.S. Army for surveillance and warfare purposes. Furthermore, the U.S. has a prominent logistics industry, which in turn is likely to boost its share of the market in North America during the forecast period.

Request For Discount @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=52992

Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market – Key Players

Key players operating in the global unmanned ground vehicle market include Roboteam, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Nexter Group, Autonomous Solutions Inc., and ACTIVEROBOTICX.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.