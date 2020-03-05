US Bacterial Conjunctivitis Drugs Market: Shift to Herbal Treatment from Pharmaceutical Medication will Boost the Market

The U.S. market for bacterial conjunctivitis drugs has been declining sharply over the last few years. Analysts project the trend to continue in the coming years. In 2013, the market’s opportunity was valued at US$473.3 mn, which is likely to reduce to US$439.8 mn by 2024. In the coming years, the market will have to experience a patent cliff as the top U.S. brands of bacterial conjunctivitis drugs, such as AzaSite, Zymaxid, Moxeza, and Vigamox, are set to lose their marketing exclusivity very soon.

The growing genericization of antibacterial drugs has impacted the demand for branded drugs significantly. The generic versions of patented formulations, with almost same efficiency as the latter, are easily available at much lower rates in the market. This has increased the sales volume, albeit at the cost of revenues. Many branded ophthalmic drug manufacturers have incurred huge losses due to the generic cannibalization in this market.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Int. Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Perrigo Com. Plc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co. Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bayer AG, Akorn Inc., and Actavis Plc. are leading the market for bacterial conjunctivitis drugs in the U.S. The imminent patent expiries is likely to hurt the business of these players significantly in the near future. However, the rising prevalence of bacterial infection in eyes and the increasing susceptibility to infection among individuals of various age groups may provide rewarding opportunities to participants over the next few years.

Request for the Report Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=12323

Players are recommended to focus on developing herbal medicines for the treatment of bacterial conjunctivitis, as the consumer preference is shifting from pharmacological medicines to herbal treatment regimens.