2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) Market Structure Analysis, Prospects and Key Opportunities 2024

2-ethylhexanol is a high boiling point, low volatility solvent for fats, waxes, insecticides and dyes. It is a colorless liquid that is soluble in organic solvents and has emollient properties. It is primarily used to manufacture low volatility esters such as dioctyl phthalate. It is a key ingredient for manufacturing plasticizers, lubricants and other chemical products. It is industrially produced through aldol condensation of n-butyraldehyde, and subsequent hydrogenation of hydroxyaldehyde. It has applications in coatings and heavy metal industries. It is used as an octane booster when reacted with nitric acid. 2-ethylhexanol is a key feedstock for manufacturing a range of chemicals which is further used in industries such as construction, automotive and paints among others. It is used as a wetting agent in the textile industry. There is high demand for 2-ethylhexanol from the plasticizer manufacturing industry.

Application of 2-ethylhexanol include plasticizers, 2-EH acrylate, 2-EH nitrate and others which are extensively used in various industries. Growing demand for chemicals across various industries is in turn, expected to drive the demand for 2-ethylhexanol. Additionally, stringent norms on industrial emissions are driving the demand for high performance fuels which in turn, is expected to augment 2-ethylhexanol nitrate production. Furthermore, growth in the coatings industry is anticipated to fuel the demand for 2-ethylhexanol in the near future. However, the declining trends of dioctyl phthalate may curb the demand for 2-ethylhexanol over the next few years. Furthermore, it is toxic to humans when exposed and results in dizziness, headache, throat irritation and sore eyes. Thus, regulations on the use of 2-ethylhexanol may hamper the market within the forecast period.The 2-ethylhexanol market is expected to demonstrate substantial growth within the forecast period thanks largely to the promise shown by China – a country that is driving the demand not only in APAC but also worldwide. In 2012, Asia Pacific consumed 60% of the global production of this 2-EH.

Moreover, the rising demand for phthalate plasticizers in emerging economies such as China, Vietnam, India, and Indonesia may stimulate the demand for 2-ethylhexanol in the near future. Growing chemical industry applications have been the top growth enabler for demand in North America. In the region, the U.S. and Canada are seen as major contributors to demand and revenue. Europe follows North America in terms of demand for 2-ethylhexanol. The demand in these regions is driven by 2-ethylhexanol acrylate and 2-Ethylhexanol nitrate manufacturing segments, which are used in adhesives and paints. In Europe, the demand is dominated by 2-EH acrylate and 2-EH nitrate.The Rest of the World market is forecast to show strong growth over in terms of demand through the report’s forecast period. This will be the result of the higher spending power of consumers in the Middle East and North Africa. Growth in the construction activities across the globe is pushing the demand for 2-ethylhexanol within the forecast period.

Some of the key companies which manufacture 2-Ethylhexanol acrylate are Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Zak S.A, Chengdu XiYa Chemical Technology Co., Ltd., Tianjin Zhongxin Chemtech Co., Ltd. and Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology Co., Ltd. among many others.