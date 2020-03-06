3D Imaging Market – New Market Opportunities Explored by 2021
The global 3D imaging market is foreseen in a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) to bear a vendor landscape that carries a vastly intense level of competition between individual players. According to seasoned TMR analysts, the market could be highly consolidated due to the presence of fewer popular and firmly established companies. Most players are anticipated to adopt three key business strategies to cement their position in the market, i.e. expanding product portfolio, facilitating product differentiation, and participating in mergers and acquisitions.
The competition could level up with the entry of new players in the global 3D imaging market. Philips Healthcare, Hewlett-Packard Corporation, and Lockheed Martin Corporation are some of the top players operating in the market.
As per TMR, the global 3D imaging market could be valued at a US$17.99 bn by the completion of 2021. On the basis of end-use industry, the market is predicted to find healthcare securing a lion’s share in the coming years. With respect to region, North America could reach to a stronger market value by the end of the forecast period 2015-2021.
Some of the key players in the global 3D imaging market are Hewlett-Packard Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., Hitachi Aloka Medical America,Inc., and Toshiba America Medical Systems.
Global 3D Imaging Market: Drivers and Restraints
The increasing use of 3D imaging technologies and solutions is aiding expansion of medical imaging industry. Rising prevalence of chronic disease has boosted the need for medical diagnostics tests and complex surgeries. Furthermore, the increasing application of 3D imaging in gynecology, obstetrics, and dentistry is driving the global 3D imaging market. The healthcare industry is contributing the larger share in the 3D imaging market and expected to be dominant over forecast period.
Wide-ranging applications of 3D imaging in construction and entertainment industry is augmenting growth of the global 3D imaging market. Emerging applications of 3D imaging technology in defense are majorly fuelling growth of the global 3D imaging market owing rising need for defense instruments and machineries to ensure safety.
However, high cost of 3D imaging technology and solutions is crimping growth of the global 3D imaging market. Nonetheless, emergence of 4D technology coupled with cost effectiveness of 3D technology over 4D is creating lucrative growth opportunities for key players in the global 3D imaging market.
The global 3D imaging market has been segmented as presented below:
Global 3D Imaging Market by End-use Product
- 3D Cameras
- Time of Flight
- Stereo Vision
- Structured Light
- Sonography
- Sonars
- Ultrasound
- Smartphones
Global 3D Imaging Market by 3D Image Sensor
- CMOS
- CCD
Global 3D Imaging Market by Application
- 3D Modeling
- 3D Scanning
- Layout and Animation
- 3D Rendering
- Image Reconstruction
Global 3D Imaging Market by End-use Industry
- Entertainment
- Healthcare
- Architecture and Engineering
- Industrial Application
- Security and Surveillance
Global 3D Imaging Market by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World