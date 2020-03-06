3D Imaging Market – New Market Opportunities Explored by 2021

The global 3D imaging market is foreseen in a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) to bear a vendor landscape that carries a vastly intense level of competition between individual players. According to seasoned TMR analysts, the market could be highly consolidated due to the presence of fewer popular and firmly established companies. Most players are anticipated to adopt three key business strategies to cement their position in the market, i.e. expanding product portfolio, facilitating product differentiation, and participating in mergers and acquisitions.

The competition could level up with the entry of new players in the global 3D imaging market. Philips Healthcare, Hewlett-Packard Corporation, and Lockheed Martin Corporation are some of the top players operating in the market.

As per TMR, the global 3D imaging market could be valued at a US$17.99 bn by the completion of 2021. On the basis of end-use industry, the market is predicted to find healthcare securing a lion’s share in the coming years. With respect to region, North America could reach to a stronger market value by the end of the forecast period 2015-2021.