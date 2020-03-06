A New Marketplace for Pharmaceutical Plastic Bottles Market | New Evolution in the Healthcare World

The U.S. market for pharmaceutical plastic bottles derives much of its growth by addressing the growing sustainability concerns by increasing the recycling rate of plastics and lowering the environmental impact in the pharmaceutical industry. The advancements in the technology has emerged as the key growth driver of this market. Apart from this, the rising application of plastic bottles in solid and liquid oral medications is also adding to the market’s growth significantly.

In addition to this, the growing popularity of plastic bottle, owing to the convenience, safety, and security they offer, is likely to fuel the demand for pharmaceutical plastic bottles in the U.S., leading to a phenomenal rise in this market over the next few years. However, the eco-friendly substitutes for PE and PET, such as glass, metal, and sugarcane, which is also a renewable material, may limit this demand to some extent and hamper the growth of the U.S. pharmaceutical plastics bottles market in the years to come.

Rising Applications in Oral Medication to Boost Growth

The U.S. pharmaceutical plastic bottles market generates the highest revenue because of rising applications of pharmaceutical plastic bottles in oral medications. Moreover, pharmaceutical bottle manufacturers are focusing on recycling the plastics in order to address the growing environmental concerns. This has impacted the U.S. pharmaceutical plastic bottles market positively, thereby facilitating growth.

Furthermore, plastic bottles offer a phenomenal cost-efficiency and caters to numerous applications in the pharmaceutical packaging industry. Additionally, they can be designed in a variety of sizes depending on the applications they are used for. These factors have played a significant role in driving the U.S. pharmaceutical plastic bottles market’s growth.

Plastic bottles offer excellent convenience in the packaging and delivery of liquid medicines. This is why they can be used as an apt substitute for glass bottles. Moreover, they are superior to glass bottles as they are less prone to breakage and are light in weight. These factors have made these bottles extremely popular in the pharmaceutical industry, thus contributing to the expansion of the U.S. pharmaceutical plastic bottles market.

However, along with the drivers, there are few restraints that may cause a shortfall in the U.S. pharmaceutical plastic bottles market’s growth. Factors such as availability of eco-friendly substitutes such as metal and sugarcane may cause an impediment in the market. Nevertheless, rising applications of pharmaceutical plastic bottles in chemical companies, compounding pharmacies, and healthcare centers may present lucrative growth opportunities for the U.S. pharmaceutical plastic bottles market.