Advance Technologies used in Portable Lighting Market 2019-2025 | Industry Analysis

Portable Lighting Market 2019-2025
Portable Lighting Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includesOverview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Portable Lighting industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Portable Lighting market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.
A portable light is the light that can be moved around, which include headlamps, flashlights, area lights and other type of portable lights. In this report, we only study battery-powered portable light.
This industry is highly fragmented. Most companies are small except for a few large companies. These small businesses have different levels of technical management and production management.
Especially in China, many small companies blindly imitate the products of large enterprises. In the competition, these companies often occupy the market by low prices. Portable Lights industry concentration is relatively low. Of the major players of Portable Lights, Maglite maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017.
In the applications, the Outdoor used Portable Lights is projected to lead in relative market share of the global consumption volume with 48.51% in 2017. The Industrial application will increase at the CAGR of 4.81% in the use of Portable Lights. The Residential Portable Lights will increase at the CAGR of 4.28% in the use of Portable Lights
The global Portable Lighting market is valued at 2210 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3220 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Portable Lighting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Portable Lighting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Maglite
Kang Mingsheng
Energizer
Ledlenser
KENNEDE
DP Lighting
Taigeer
Ocean’s King
SureFire
Dorcy
Nite Ize
Nitecore
Jiage
Petzl
Nextorch
Fenix
Pelican
Twoboys
Olight
Streamlight
Princeton
Wolf Eyes
Browning
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Flashlights
Headlamps
Area lights/lanterns
Bicycle lights
Others
Segment by Application
Outdoor
Industrial
Residential
Others
