Advancement: The Data Center Physical Security Industry Will Be Fiercely Competitive in 2019

Data centers is a type of physical or virtual infrastructure used by enterprises for housing various computers, servers, and networking systems along with components for storing and processing high volumes of data and serving it to clients in a client-to-server architecture. These data centers basically serve as principal repositories of IT equipment that include servers, networking switches, storage subsystems, routers, and firewalls. A data center often requires extensive backup power supply systems or cooling systems along with redundant networking connections for policy-based security systems, in order to run the core applications of an enterprise. The data center management ensures maintaining of reliable connections between the data center and companies containing critical information that is already stored with the center. This also entails efficient placing of application workloads on the maximum cost-effective resource available. Physical security of areas encompassing all confidential information is extremely important. This has led to growing relevance of the data center physical security market all over the world.

The global market for data center physical security has been segmented on the basis of data center type, service type, end-use industry, and geography. Based on data center type, the market has been classified into consulting services, professional services, and system integration services. Based on service type, the market has been divided into large enterprises and small/medium enterprises. Based on end-use industries, the market has been segmented into telecom & IT, BFSi, health care, and media & entertainment. Geographically, the global data center physical security market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

There has been great advancement in data storage. Similarly, maintaining a strong physical structure for the protection of information is gaining significance. This has been a highly important driver for the market. Special government agencies along with certain sectors such as defense usually spend greatly in protecting the information provided by these data centers. This further promotes the significance of physical security. Demand for power and electricity has been surging for the last few years. Companies in the power sector spend high amounts to protect their premises from outside interference and theft. This has also been another key driver for the market.

One of the important restraints for the market is hiding the overall appearance of the physical infrastructure, which may attract some form of sabotage. Maintaining the key security features and systems including entry and exit controls that has high chances of malfunctioning at any point of time also acts as another major restraint for the market. On the other hand, the growing importance of data storage and the advent of ‘big data’ are factors expected to provide ample growth opportunities for the market in the near future.

Geographically, North America and Europe are major markets for data center physical security. The rising number of sabotages to hack confidential data and more companies opting for the maintenance of physical security systems act as drivers for the market in these regions. Asia Pacific is another major market for data center physical security witnessing rapid growth. Growth of the market in Asia Pacific can be attributed to technological advancements and growth of services and solutions provided by different companies, which guarantee the information confidentiality. China, Korea, India, and Japan are a few major markets for data center physical security in the region.

Some of the key players operating in the global data center physical security market are Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Safran (France), Tyco International (Ireland), Schneider Electric (France), Axis Communication (Sweden), Assa Abloy (Canada), Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Siemens AG (Germany), and Dahua Technology (China).

