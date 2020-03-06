Agricultural Films and Bonding Market Is Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2025

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Agricultural Films and Bonding Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Agricultural Films and bonding’s are films which are used specifically for agriculture purposes. Agricultural Films is a polyethylene film or made from other compounds are widely used in various types of agricultural practices. As compared to traditional methods of growing crops, use of agricultural films is much advanced and eliminates the rotting of plants. Agricultural films can be used in various ways such as mulching, greenhouse covering, netting, Silage and much more. Mulching is the most common application of these films which require sophisticated systems, but once installed can last for many seasons and helps in better yields with almost zero destruction of crop or waste of land. The Agricultural films are a basic necessity for starting a horticulture, hydroponic or greenhouse system for the production of crops, where these films provide an outer covering to the whole area and provide a syndicate atmosphere for the production. The films help the plants to grow with minimum water, soil, and nutrition. Materials used to produce Agricultural Films, and bonding’s are PE, LLDPE, PVC, PET, Laminated Materials and others. Agricultural films are mostly opaque while some farmers also use transparent or translucent films for specific purposes. Due to its versatile features and vast usage, Agricultural Films and Bonding market is expected to witness an escalating demand among the industries.

Agricultural Films and Bonding: Market Dynamics

Agricultural Films and Bonding market is driven due to the increasing usage in the greenhouse industry. Despite the growth of large greenhouses, small greenhouses with the limited area are getting traction globally and creating a robust demand for Agricultural Films and Bonding market. Agricultural Films provide temperature and moisture control, protection from frost and low temperature, reduces energy consumption for heating, increases crop yield and helps in achieving a better quality of plants. Bonding is used to join two or more films and helps in providing shape and stability to a structure. Manufacturing companies are focusing on providing films which give high-quality finish on flat or cylindrical surfaces. Most of the manufacturers of Agricultural Films and Bonding are located in China and South Asian countries which are exporting Agricultural Films and Bonding to North America, Europe, and other regions.

However, Agricultural Films and Bonding is not 100% efficient. In the case of heavy rain or extremely low temperatures or extreme frost, these films don’t even work. The Agricultural Films come at a higher cost than planting in bare soil. Most of the cost in establishing Agricultural Films structure bears to films, equipment’s, transplanters designed for plastic beds and additional labor. Removal of Agricultural Films is also costly and require a lot of efforts.

Agricultural Films and Bonding: Market Segmentation

Agricultural Films and Bonding market can be segmented on the basis of type of material, which include:

Agricultural films PE LLDPE PVC PET Laminated Materials BOPP CPP EVA

Twine Sisal Polypropylene LDPE Others

Netting HDPE LDPE Polypropylene Others



Agricultural Films and Bonding market can be segmented on the basis of type of colour, which include:

Opaque

Transparent

Translucent

Agricultural Films and Bonding market can be segmented on the basis of type of feature, which include:

Moisture proof

Water Soluble

Agricultural Films and Bonding market can be segmented on the basis of type of films, which include:

Stretch film

Shrink film

Metallized film

Release film

Twist film

Agricultural Films and Bonding market can be segmented on the basis of type of process, which include:

Blow molding

Casting

Multiple Extrusion

Injection molding

Agricultural Films and Bonding market can be segmented on the basis of type of application, which include:

Covering of Greenhouse, horticulture, etc.

Mulching (Ground Covers & Crop Covers)

Silage Stretch wrap Bags Sheets

Twine Bale Others

Netting Shade Anti-hail Anti-insect Others



Agricultural Films and Bonding: Segment Outlook

Agricultural Films and Bonding market can be segmented on the basis of type of material which include Agricultural films (PE, LLDPE, PVC, PET, laminated materials, BOPP, CPP and EVA), Twine (Sisal, Polypropylene, LDPE and Others) and Netting (HDPE, LDPE, Polypropylene and Others). Agricultural Films and Bonding market can be segmented on the basis of colour which includes opaque, transparent and translucent. Agricultural Films and Bonding market can be segmented on the basis of feature which includes moisture proof and water soluble.

Agricultural Films and Bonding market can be segmented on the basis of type of film which include Stretch film, Shrink film, Metallized film, Release film and Twist film. Agricultural Films and Bonding market can be segmented on the basis of type of process which include blow molding, casting, multiple extrusion and injection molding. Agricultural Films and Bonding market can also be segmented on the basis of type of application which include Covering of Greenhouse, horticulture, etc., Mulching (Ground Covers & Crop Covers), Silage (Stretch wrap, Bags and Sheets), Twine (Bale and Others) and Netting (Shade, Anti-hail, Anti-insect and Others)

Agricultural Films and Bonding: Regional Outlook

Regional coverage for Agricultural Films and Bonding market includes North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan. Agricultural Films and Bonding market will witnesses a high demand in APEJ due to the high investments in the region and its manufacturing units. Market in India and China is still at growth stage which will fuel the market for next ten years in the region.

Agricultural Films and Bonding: Market Players

The market players in Agricultural Films and Bonding market are Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd., PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A., and NOVAMONT S.P.A., BASF SE, Berry Plastics Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Industrial Development Company (INDEVCO) sal, POLYPAK AMERICA INC. and many more

