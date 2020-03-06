Airless Packaging Market – Gain Deeper Insights on Top Trends and Market Perspectives

Nowadays airless packaging is one of the most acceptable packaging approach for skin care, hair care and other products. The process for airless packaging involves withdrawal of the air included in the package and then sealing it. Airless packaging is a common technique of extending the shelf life of food related products without adversely impacting their quality.

Airless packaging is segmented on the basis of material type, packaging type, application and region. New and innovative developments which includes production of airless packages that holds recyclable packaging, and light-weight packaging are accumulating value to the airless packaging market. Robust consumption of convenience and processed food has been the major growth drivers of the global airless packaging market. Rising awareness about minimal wastage of products and good quality have become consumer’s foremost urgency.

Plastic Continues to be Lead Material Used for Airless Packaging

Based on the type of packaging, the global airless packaging market can be segmented into the two generalized segments of plastics and glass. Of these, the market has consistently been dominated by plastics in the recent past. It is also highly likely for plastics to remain the leading material type used in the global airless packaging market for the coming years.

The typical process of airless packaging allows users to seal the contents – especially food and beverage products – into an airless environment, thereby considerably increasing the product’s life expectancy. Plastics make the entire process much easier than glasses or any other material, owing to their elasticity and the ease with which they can be molded. Plastics also provide a much greater storage life than the other packaging materials, thereby making it a highly popular material for airless packaging.

Europe to Lead Demand for Airless Packaging

For a regional assessment, the global airless packaging market is segmented into the key regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, The Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. For the forecast period from 2016 to 2024, Europe is expected to remain the dominant region in terms of demand for airless packaging, registering a positive CAGR of 5.1% for the same.