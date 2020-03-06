Airport Information System Market – Smartphone-enabled Solutions Booming Demands Growth

Global Airport Information System Market: Snapshot

Over the past few years, there has been an enormous rise in global air traffic and an upsurge in air passengers. With soaring IT spending on airport infrastructure, the demand for airport information systems has grown steadily. Increasing investments by government and private players have led to an accelerated adoption of real-time information systems across domestic and international airports. These systems have helped fleet owners maximize operational efficiency and enhance the comfort of travelers, thereby transforming the overall travel experience.

The rising demand for automated and self-service processes and increasing IT spending on airports, so as to achieve higher operational efficiency and give passengers a digitally rich and enhanced travel experience, has led to an increased rise in the integration of information systems across domestic and international airports.

The aviation industry is expected to further increase the demand for more effective and reliable airport information systems in the future years as passengers become more used to technological nuances and digital devices.

Highly Consolidated Market Sees Rise in Research and Development Activities

Globally, airport information system market is characterized by presence of both large and small players. Four large players, namely SITA, Amadeus IT Group SA, Rockwell Collins, Inc., Siemens Postal, Parcel & Airport Logistics, however, currently dominate the market, collectively accounting for over 80% of the market in 2015. These leading players emphasize on research and development activities in order to gain competitive advantage.

Other prominent players in the market INFORM GmbH, Intersystems Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, RESA, S.A.S., VELATIA, S.L., and Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG.

Global Airport Information System Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global airport information system market is primarily driven by the rising demand for more effective and reliable airport information systems to optimize aircraft processes and maximize passengers’ convenience. The increasing adoption of automated solutions for various operational processes has fuelled the market. The constant influx of modular and integrated software solutions by vendors is anticipated to create promising opportunities for several developers of airport information system.

However, most information systems call for high-speed network connectivity, advanced electronics, and supporting hardware devices. This significantly increases the implementation cost of airport information solutions, thereby hindering the growth of the market to an extent. On the other hand, spiraling capital investments by several private players and governments of various countries toward the modernization of airports is expected to unlock exciting opportunities for market players in future.

PDF Brochure For Future Advancements @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=7670

Costly Systems Could Exist as a Major Market Hindrance

However, in-spite of these factors driving the global airport information systems market, there are other factors hindering the market’s growth too. High prices of advanced airport information systems and their humungous running costs could largely hinder the global airport information systems market in the long run. In addition, costly system maintenance also is majorly restraining the market.

Such costly maintenance might discourage authorities to adopt latest technologies. In this way, large airports might find it difficult to handle numerous passengers on a day-to-day basis annually. Costly maintenance could be difficult for small airports to upkeep running high tech information systems, thus being a major hindrance to the global airport information system market.

The global airport information system market has been segmented as follows:

Operation

Airside

Terminal Side

Airport Category

Commercial Service Airport

Cargo Service Airport

Reliever Airport

Solution

FIDS

Resource Management Solutions

System

Baggage Processing

Passenger Processing

Airport Operations

Airport Information

AODB

Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (the UAE)

Saudi Arabia

Rest of MEA

South America