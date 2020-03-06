Ammunition Handling System Market Analysis by Global Segments, Region, Size and Forecast 2018-2026

Ammunition are the materials, that are used to fire or attack on enemy, certain things or materials. In other words, the ammunitions are the materials fired, detonated or dropped from the weapons. The system designed to handle such ammunitions are termed as ammunition handling system. According to the type of weapons, there are different types of ammunition and ammunition handling system. Every ammunition is set for a specific task and to perform specific function. All ammunitions consist of basic designs such as primer, powder, bullets and shell. Ammunitions are stored and packed in packages that are designed to protect from all types of environmental deterioration and physical damage. The ammunition handling systems are widely used in battle tanks, artilleries, naval gun ammunitions and others. Thus the ammunition handling system market is expected to witness a steady growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Ammunition Handling System Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing incidences of warfare situations between countries, increasing investments by countries to strengthen their security and military forces, increased terrorist activities, and growing instability in the world are the major drivers that drives the growth of the ammunition handling system. Also, the increasing demand from the military forces further boosts the demand of the global ammunition handling system. The other features of the ammunition handling system include user configurable interface, mounting features, and full mil housing. One of the major restraints of global ammunition handling system market is high cost involved in ammunition handling system. Also, occurrence of the mechanical failures in the ammunition handling system during critical situation, restricts the growth of the global ammunition handling system.

However, the features offered by the ammunition handling system such a secured installation, less set up time, optimize baffle design, that avoids jamming of the magazines are few parameters that supports the growth of the ammunition handling system in the near future. Also, the fear of lagging behind our competing countries has increased growth and demand of designing technologically advanced ammunition handling system is expected to positively support the growth of ammunition handling system market during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Ammunition Handling System Market: Key Segments

The global ammunition handling system market has been segmented into weapon type, feeding system, applications and geography. Based on weapon type, the ammunition handling system market has been classified into machine guns, launchers, cannons, main guns. On the basis of feeding system, the global ammunition handling system is segmented into linked and link less mechanism. Based on applications, the global ammunition handling system is segmented into main air force, navy and military.

Geographically, the global ammunition handling system can be segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America. North America has significant market share in ammunition handling system market due to the heavy investments in national security and defense industry by the governments followed by Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the one of the fastest growing market in the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, due to growing economies such as China and India.

Ammunition Handling System Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global ammunition handling system market are Meggitt Defense Systems, Moog Inc., Nobles Worldwide Inc., Dillon Aero Inc., BAE Systems, McNally Industries, Standard Armament Inc, Curtis-Wright Corporation, The Nammo Group, and General Dynamics among others. The companies such as BAE systems and General Dynamics has been awarded a contract by UK ministry of Defense and Lockheed Martin respectively for development of the specific ammunition handling system thereby boosting the growth of the ammunition handling system.

