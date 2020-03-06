Anisotropic Conductive Films (ACF) Market Is Expected to Witness Gradual Growth Over the Forecast Period 2017-2025

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Anisotropic Conductive Films (ACF) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Anisotropic conductive films (ACF) is a type of adhesive products. These are eco-friendly, cost effective, recyclable, and lead-free adhesive products. They are used for vertical and horizontal interconnect systems, particularly for liquid crystal displays (LCDs). Interconnections are required for different minute mechanical and electrical connections for glass substrates, organic boards, circuits, etc. ACFs are commonly used in mobile phones, laptops, cameras, MP3 players, etc.

The ACF market can be segmented based on end-use industry, technology, and product. In terms of end-use industry, the ACF market can divided into displays, automotive, aerospace, and electronic components. Based on technology, the ACF market can be classified into physical state of the adhesive and manufacturing material used. Anisotropic conductive adhesives (ACAs) are prepared in two forms: films and pastes. In the film form, ACAs are called ACFs, while they are known as anisotropic conductive pests (ACPs) in the paste form. ACFs can be either acrylic based or epoxy resin based. They are also differentiated based on condition into manufacturing and application temperature, cure time, pot life, manufacturing pressure, and shelf life. Conditions depend upon the type of assembly and manufacturing materials used. Based on product, ACAs are applied for assemblies such as chip-on-flex (COF), chip-on-glass (COG), flex-on-glass (FOG), flex-on-board (FOB), flex-on-flex (FOF), chip-on-flex (COF), and chip-on-board (COB) interconnections. Since ACFs can adhere in very small space, reduction in material count and quantity makes ACFs cost effective. ACFs are used in COG, FOG, COB, and FOF and in high- density applications. On the other hand, ACPs are used in COF and low end applications. ACFs have the capability to work in a broad range of temperature. Their adhesive thickness ranges from 20 microns to 75 microns.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/8271

More than 50% of ACFs were used for LCD displays, followed by non-display uses and OLED displays, in 2015. ACFs are estimated to be used majorly for electrical purpose followed by thermal, UV curving and others. ACFs are estimated to account for higher market share compared to that of ACPs due to the ease of application, low cost, chemical and mechanical stability, phase change temperature, viscosity, and tensile strength. Market growth for ACFs will dominate display industry along with other industries like surface mount technologies. Production of adhesives is projected to increase due to the rise in production processes across the globe. Asia Pacific is estimated to hold major share of the ACFs market in the near future. Taiwan, Korea, and Japan are anticipated to lead the market for ACFs. These countries coupled with other countries such as China, Singapore, and Malaysia are estimated to make Asia a prominent player in the ACF market. The market is projected to expand at a rapid pace in economically developing countries such as China, Brazil, and Russia. Key players operating in the market include Hitachi Chemicals, Dexerials Corporation (formerly Sony Chemicals Corporation), Pixel Interconnect, DELO Adhesives, SunRay Scientific, and Loctite (a part of Henkel).

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/8271

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]