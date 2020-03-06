Anti – Caking Agent for Feedfertilizer Market: Know The Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations in 2019 and Coming Future

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Anti – caking agent for feedfertilizer Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

An anticaking agent is an additive used by the feed & fertilizer industry to avoid the formation of lumps in feeds and fertilizers. It is also used to improve the packaging and transportation of these feeds and fertilizers. Anticaking agents provide better solution to the problem of moisture adsorption, nitrogen loss, and caking in granulated fertilizers. Anticaking agents comprise surface tension modifiers, powerful surfactants, crystal habit modifiers, and parting agents. Anticaking agents are soluble in alcohol, water, and other organic solvents.

The global anticaking agent for feed & fertilizer market can be segmented based on application and region. In terms of application, the anticaking agent for feed & fertilizer market can be divided into fertilizer, poultry & cattle, and others. Fertilizer is the major application segment of the anticaking agent for feed & fertilizer market. Anticaking agent is primarily used in nitrogen, potassium, ammonium, and phosphorous based fertilizers to prevent them from absorbing moisture from the atmosphere and forming a cake. In poultry and cattle, anticaking agent is used in feed to stop caking and agglomeration, and increase the flow properties of feed ingredients.

The anticaking agent for feed & fertilizer market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for the agent in feeds and fertilizers in the manufacture of fertilizers. Demand for fertilizers is anticipated to increase in order to enhance the crop yield. Rise in demand for fertilizers is anticipated to drive the overall market of anticaking agent for feed & fertilizer. Factors such as ease of transportation and usage in packaging and consumption are also expected to boost the demand for anticaking agents. Rapid growth in the livestock industry is one of the major factors driving the anti-caking agent for feed & fertilizer market. However, potential health hazard is projected to hamper market growth. Furthermore, implementation of stringent governmental regulations, especially in developed countries, is likely to adversely affect the overall market during the forecast period.

Based on region, the anticaking agent for feed & fertilizer market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is anticipated to dominate the global anticaking agent for feed & fertilizer market, followed by Europe and Asia pacific. Expansion in the livestock industry in North America is estimated to boost the anticaking agent for feed & fertilizer market. Demand for animal feed is rising constantly. This, in turn, is projected to propel the feed additives market, particularly in feed anticaking agents. Rise in demand for anticaking agent for feed and fertilizer in the agriculture industry in Asia Pacific is anticipated to boost the overall market during the forecast period. Government initiatives to increase crop output and favorable policies encouraging sustainable & efficient agricultural practices are also estimated to play critical role in boosting the market in the region during the forecast period. The anticaking agent for feed & fertilizer market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is also projected to expand substantially during the next few years.

Companies are adopting merger and acquisition strategies to expand their market share. They are also shifting their production facilities to emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Latin America due to the easy availability of land, cheap labor, and governmental subsidies in these regions. Key players operating in the anticaking agent for feed & fertilizer market are BASF SE, Kao Corporation, Geocon Products, NAQ GLOBAL, Chemipol, Evonik Industries, Huber Engineered Material, PPG Industries Inc., and Sweetener Supply Corporation.

