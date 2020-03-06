Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market to Swell with a CAGR of 4.6% From 2017 to 2025

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test Market – Snapshot

Antimicrobial susceptibility tests are used to determine the specific antibiotics to be used in order to treat a particular infection caused by bacteria or fungus. Antimicrobial susceptibility testing is essential to identify the patients’ antibiotic treatment and fight against antibiotic resistance. The global antimicrobial susceptibility test market was valued at US$ 2,578.4 Mn in 2016 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2025 to reach US$ 3,814.0 Mn by 2025. Increase in number of bacterial and fungal infections are the major factors likely to fuel the growth of the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market from 2017 to 2025.

Factors such as increase in microbial resistance, rise in number of bacterial infections, need of new broad spectrum antibiotics, and surge in awareness about infection control in health care system drive the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market. However, inappropriate diagnosis, low patient compliance, patent expirations, lack of return on investment, and stringent regulatory procedures are the factors likely to restrain the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market.

Request A Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=23963

The global antimicrobial susceptibility test market has been segmented based on product type, method, test type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the global market has been categorized into tests & kits, culture media, automated test systems, and consumables. Based on method, the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market has been classified into broth dilution method, rapid automated method, disk diffusion method, gradient diffusion method, and molecular testing method. In terms of test type, the global market has been segmented into antibacterial, antifungal, antiparasitics, and others. Based on application, the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market has been divided into clinical diagnosis, drug discovery & development, and others. In terms of end-user, the global market has been classified into diagnostic laboratories & hospitals, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research & academic institutes, and contract research organizations.

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=31508

In terms of product type, the tests & kits segment dominated the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market, followed by the culture media segment. Factors such as all-in-one test kits, easy to read, reader not required, convenience and reliable, high productivity, and cost saving boost the growth of the tests & kits segment. Moreover, large amount of culture media used for different susceptibility tests drive the culture media segment.

Based on method, the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market has been segmented into broth dilution method, rapid automated method, disk diffusion method, gradient diffusion method, and molecular testing method. In terms of revenue, the disk diffusion method segment dominates the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market, followed by the broth dilution method segment. The disk diffusion method tests the extent to which a bacteria is affected and their sensitivity to antibiotics. It is widely used for clinical and epidemiologic purpose. Broth dilution method is widely used for detection of infection caused by Salmonella, E. coli, and Enterococcus. Molecular testing method is a small segment of the antimicrobial susceptibility test market; however, it has a significant potential during the forecast period.

In terms of test type, the antibacterial segment dominates the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market. Increase in number of bacterial infections is a major factor fueling the growth of the segment. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates, antibacterial resistance is responsible for over 2 million infections and 23,000 deaths in the U.S. each year, and an estimated 25,000 deaths due to antibacterial-resistant infections in Europe. Hence, demand for newer broad spectrum antibacterial drugs is rising. Over 480,000 new cases of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) were reported by the WHO in 100 countries in 2013.

Based on application, the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market has been classified into clinical diagnosis, drug discovery & development, and others. The clinical diagnosis segment dominates the market. These procedures are widely used to analyze antibiotic resistance in order to provide the efficient treatment. Drug discovery & development is the second largest segment in terms of revenue, as in many research laboratories and academic institutions, these techniques are used for discovery of new antibiotics as there is increase in the antimicrobial resistance and the need of the hour is development of new antibiotics to treat deadly bacterial infections.

In terms of end-user, the diagnostic laboratories & hospitals segment dominates the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market. Increase in number of bacterial and fungal infections and their rising resistance against existing treatment options increase the drive diagnosis of the diseases. Additionally, surge in hospital-acquired infections is a major factor fueling the growth of the segment. Patients with serious infections such as severe pneumonia and patients with bacterial infection complications after major surgery are treated with antibacterial drugs to avoid infections, as delay in treatment will lead to a serious risk for the patient. Hence, antimicrobial susceptibility tests are being carried out on a large scale in order to understand the treatment options.

In terms of region, North America dominates the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market, followed by Europe. North America and Europe together account for 66.3% share of the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market. Awareness about treatment options, continuous research for new advanced drugs and its treatment options are few factors contributing the growth of these two regions. Asia Pacific is a potential region for the antimicrobial susceptibility test market. Increase in number of infections in this region is a major factor accelerating the growth of the market.

Major players operating in the global antimicrobial susceptibility test market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc. (subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Conda, Creative Diagnostics, HiMedia Laboratories, Alifax Holding S.p.A., Danaher Corporation (Cepheid), and Biotron Healthcare, among others. These players are adopting organic and in-organic growth strategies to expand product offerings, strengthen geographical reach, increase customer base, and capture market share.