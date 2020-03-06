Artificial Blood Vessel Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, key Players Analysis, Applications, Forecasts to 2024

Artificial blood vessels, also known as vascular prostheses, the main material of artificial blood vessel include: EPTFE, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polyurethane and so on. The main function of artificial blood vessels can replace the pumping blood. Now mainly used for replacement of aorta, the role of artificial blood vessels are connected the two ends of blood vessels, the blood circulation to recover.

The current artificial blood vessels are mostly polyester fibers or PTFE fibers woven into the corrugation of the tube has certain porosity. It implanted in the body which can form a layer of fake endometrial. Due to avoiding coagulation and thrombosis, it’s a better solution to the problem of preventing thrombosis. An organism that can be absorbed by the material emerging non-absorbable material and cross-woven, or on the large pore fabric coating absorbable material (e.g. collagen fibers) of the artificial blood vessel, it is easy to fake endometrial growth acceleration effect better.

Key players profiled in the report Maquet Cardiovascular, Terumo Group, Gore, B. Braun, Bard, Jotec GmbH, LeMaitre Vascular, Perouse Medical, Nicast, ShangHai CHEST, SuoKang

Artificial Blood Vessel is a substitute of vascular. It was developed successfully and begins clinical application in the 1950s. Artificial blood vessel requirements include stable physical and chemical properties; mesh suitable degree; have a certain strength and flexibility; easy to sew bypass surgery when making good; no bleeding or oozing blood when small blood vessels and can be turned on instantly stop; after Implantation of human tissue reactions were mild; human tissue can rapidly form the inner and outer membrane newborn; difficult thrombosis; and satisfactory long-term patency. Currently EPTFE, Polyethylene Terephthalate and Polyurethane are used in the manufacture of an artificial blood vessel which is widely used in aortic disease, peripheral vascular disease and hemodialysis.

Consider the global manufacture of Artificial Blood Vessel, Europe and the United States is the major producing regions, the main production companies are concentrated in this area, such as Maquet, Terumo, Gore, B. Braun, Bard, Jotec GmbH, LeMaitre Vascular, Perouse Medical and Nicast. The total production of artificial blood vessel 168450 units in US, whose occupies above 55.69% of total production in 2015. 117300 units were produced in Europe, accounting for more than 38.78% in 2015. 1730 units were produced by Chinese native manufacture in 2015.

The main production areas and consumption areas are concentrated in the United States and European. US and Europe consumption is about 37.50% and 33.26%. The market is mature and stable. China’s consumer market share continues to expand. The United States is the world’s largest export country, China is still depends on import.

