Automatic Ducting Machines Market 2019 To See Worldwide Massive Growth – Industry Trends, Forecast Of Top Countries 2027

In any type of industrial engine wet steam reduces thermal efficiency, further, it can also cause a hydraulic lock or erode internals. Thus, Automatic Ducting Machines becomes an essential part of many industrial processes, where handling steam and moisture is unavoidable. A typical steam separator uses a tangential inlet and cyclonic action to instantly separate steam and condensate, however, simpler versions are also available. Automatic Ducting Machines come across a variegated range of sizes, for different pressure ranges, for different applications. Demand for Automatic Ducting Machine is directly proportional to growth of its end use industries. Due to gradually increasing growth rate among most end use industries, the global Automatic Ducting Machines market is expected to expand with a moderate CAGR over the forecast period.

Automatic Ducting Machines Market: Drivers & Restraints

The prime factor boosting the growth in the global Automatic Ducting Machines market is the rising demand for power across developing nations of Asia Pacific. As coal still remains the most dominant fuel for power generation, demand for steam separators will continue to rise. With reviving economies of US and Western Europe, the chemical and chemical processing industries of the region will also drive the demand for Automatic Ducting Machines. Furthermore, as regulation become stricter regarding industrial safety, Automatic Ducting Machines are bound to witness untapped installation areas, where moisture can corrode other equipment. Reviving crude oil prices is also fuelling oil and gas companies to further invest in gas processing stations, which is also driving more demand for Automatic Ducting Machines.

Automatic Ducting Machines Market: Market Segmentation

The Automatic Ducting Machines market is segmented into three parts based on material type, structure type and end use industry:

Based on material type, the Automatic Ducting Machines market is segmented into:

Cast Steel

Stainless Steel

Aluminum

Bronze

Others

Based on structure type, the Automatic Ducting Machines market is segmented into:

Flanged

Fabricated

Flanged and Fabricated

Others

Based on end use industry, the Automatic Ducting Machines market is segmented into:

Utilities/Power

Chemical Processing

Oil and Gas

Food and Beverage

Paper and Pulp

Pharmaceutical

Others

Automatic Ducting Machines Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Automatic Ducting Machines market has been categorized into seven key regions including North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America has been the global leader in generating demand for Automatic Ducting Machines, amid, matured industrialization and its giant thermal power industry. However, over the forecast period, the region’s Automatic Ducting Machine market is expected to witness maturity levels, as focus on renewable energy rises. Contrary, Western Europe is already catering a mature Automatic Ducting Machines market, but with reviving chemical and pharmaceutical industry of the region, demand for Automatic Ducting Machines is anticipated to rise gradually over the forecast period. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to present the most impressive growth considering the demand for Automatic Ducting Machines. China and India are anticipated to take the lead, amid, increasing demand for power in these countries. Also, as prominent chemical processing and oil & gas companies such as BASF, Dow, Shell, etc. initiates their processing facilities in the region, demand for Automatic Ducting Machine shall witness a rise. Japan is another prominent Automatic Ducting Machines market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to a number of reasons such as Japan’s dominant chemical and rubber industry. Latin America and Eastern Europe are also rising markets in terms of demand for Automatic Ducting Machines, particularly because of rising power demand in the region, and also reviving oil and gas industry. Gas processing in Russia in one such sector which will attract high demand for Automatic Ducting Machines. Middle East and Africa is also a prominent region in terms of growing demand for Automatic Ducting Machines, as KSA plans to diversify its economy. Furthermore, the region has always been highly dependent on fossil fuels for its power consumption, which will continue to drive demand for Automatic Ducting Machines.

Automatic Ducting Machines Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in Global Automatic Ducting Machines market are:-

Eaton

Didion Separator

Colton Industries

Kelburn Separation Specialists

Cole Industries Inc.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc

Forbes Marshall

Kadant Inc.

Sesotec GmbH

Penn Separator Corporation

