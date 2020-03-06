Automotive Pressure Sensors Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025
This report studies the global Automotive Pressure Sensors market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive Pressure Sensors market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India and other regions (Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa)
Automobile pressure sensor is used to bring hydraulic braking system of hydraulic control of power plant, it can detect the reservoir pressure of pressure, make or break the signal output oil pump and oil pressure of abnormal alarm.
The pressure sensors market for hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing automotive pressure sensors market
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
United States
EU
China
Japan
South Korea
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
ABS
Airbag
TPMS
Engine
HVAC
Transmission
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
MEMS
Strain Gauge
Ceramic
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Research Report 2018
1 Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Pressure Sensors
1.2 Automotive Pressure Sensors Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 ABS
1.2.4 Airbag
1.2.5 TPMS
1.2.6 Engine
1.2.7 HVAC
1.2.8 Transmission
1.3 Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Segment by Application
1.3.1 Automotive Pressure Sensors Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 MEMS
1.3.3 Strain Gauge
1.3.4 Ceramic
1.4 Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Automotive Pressure Sensors (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
…….
7 Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 INFINEON
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Automotive Pressure Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 INFINEON Automotive Pressure Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 SENSATA
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Automotive Pressure Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 SENSATA Automotive Pressure Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 ROBERT BOSCH
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Automotive Pressure Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 ROBERT BOSCH Automotive Pressure Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Denso
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Automotive Pressure Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Denso Automotive Pressure Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 DELPHI
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Automotive Pressure Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 DELPHI Automotive Pressure Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 CONTINENTAL
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Automotive Pressure Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 CONTINENTAL Automotive Pressure Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 ANALOG DEVICES
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Automotive Pressure Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 ANALOG DEVICES Automotive Pressure Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 NXP
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Automotive Pressure Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 NXP Automotive Pressure Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Automotive Pressure Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 TEXAS INSTRUMENTS Automotive Pressure Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 MELEXIS
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Automotive Pressure Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 MELEXIS Automotive Pressure Sensors Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
