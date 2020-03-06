Automotive Throttle Body Assembly Market Future Demand, Segment and Analysis with forecast 2017-2025

Throttle body is a part of the air intake system which controls the air flow to the engine, which is used to control the engine power and speed. The throttle body is positioned between the air intake hose and the intake manifold.

The newly emerging concept of individual throttle body (ITB) is expected to drive the automotive throttle body assembly market during the forecast period. Earlier vehicles used to be equipped with a single throttle body. In a single throttle body design, air rushes into the intake manifold’s plenum when the throttle is opened. There is always a time interval between the opening of the throttle and the filling of the air into the plenum and then into each cylinder. This affects the overall performance of the vehicle by creating a delay in the response time of the throttle.

While, in case of individual throttle bodies, the plenum always remains pre-filled with air, irrespective of the condition of the throttle (open or closed). Thus, there is no delay in the response time, and the throttle is quick and responsive. The individual throttle bodies thus provide for a better and improved performance of the vehicle. Currently, the individual throttle body is more expensive than a single throttle body. However, efforts are being taken to reduce the cost of the automotive throttle body assembly.

Increasing production volumes of both passenger as well as commercial vehicles is likely to propel the automotive throttle body assembly market during the forecast period. Stringent rules and regulations regarding reduction in fuel emissions, which are laid down by the governments of various nations across the world, are expected to fuel the automotive throttle body assembly market in the near future. Recent efforts being taken for the transition from throttle-by-cable system to throttle-by-wire system is anticipated to further boost the automotive throttle body assembly market in the next few years. This is primarily ascribed to the advantages offered by throttle-by-wire system over the throttle-by-cable system such as better traction and stability control, better response and smooth application of power with least amount of shock provided to the system.

The automotive throttle body is likely to require repair and maintenance due to contamination with dirt and other impurities over a period of time. The throttle body is also likely to occasionally overheat due to overriding. This is estimated to hinder the automotive throttle body assembly market during the forecast period. Electric vehicles do not require the throttle body assembly for their operation. Rising demand for electric vehicles is anticipated to restrain the automotive throttle body assembly market in the next few years.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive throttle body assembly market can be segmented into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment is expected to expand at a considerable growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for passenger vehicles witnessed across the world in recent years.

Based on the type of throttle control, the automotive throttle body assembly market can be divided into mechanical throttle control and electronic throttle control. The electronic throttle control system runs a reduced risk of wear and tear of its components, and thus requires lesser maintenance than the mechanical throttle control system. The main control unit of the electronic throttle control system not only reads the input from the driver’s foot on the accelerator, but also derives input from the wheels that are slipping, wheels that have grip, the steering system, and the brakes, unlike the mechanical throttle control system. Thus, the electronic throttle control system provides safety benefits by correcting the driver’s errors and helping to keep the car under control.

Based on sales channel, the automotive throttle body assembly market can be classified into OEM (original equipment manufacturer) and aftermarket. The OEM segment is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period, since the automotive throttle body assembly does not require frequent replacement or maintenance. The throttle body requires repair and maintenance only when it gets contaminated by dirt or other impurities, or if the throttle body gets overheated due to overriding.

Based on geographical region, the automotive throttle body assembly market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a significant growth rate in the near future owing to the increasing production of vehicles and the strong presence of key vehicle manufacturers in few countries of Asia Pacific such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

Key players operating in the global automotive throttle body assembly market include Bosch Auto Parts, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., DENSO CORPORATION, BBK PERFORMANCE, and Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc.

