Automotive Winches System (AWS) Market: An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market

Automotive winches are systems that are used for towing a motor vehicle. These systems are mostly used by pickup trucks, SUVs, and other commercial vehicles, where a towing mechanism is employed that cloaks the wire around the drum and helps in keeping the crucial tension on it.

The availability of cheap and economical winches with good quality and speedy installation is one of the significant growth factors of the automotive winches system market. In the past few years, the automotive winches system market has grown to be highly fragmented and manufacturers around the world are focusing on developing advanced, affordable, durable, and reliable products. Other factors such as advancements in technology and product modernization are responsible for the growth of this market. In order to deliver optimal performance levels, key market players are coming up with cohesive solenoid designs, which in turn, offer agile and seamless installation.

Furthermore, manufacturers are engaged in developing automotive winch systems with custom features and compact spooling action. Availability of these customized and premium-quality winch systems at economical prices will encourage the overall growth of the automotive winches system market. Classically, automotive winches systems have been operated manually. However, the market for automotive winches has progressed rapidly with the introduction of winches with advanced operation mechanisms and better design.

The production of advanced automotive winch systems with remote control clutch is one such advancement. The incorporation of remote control clutch will help in efficiently controlling procedures such as winch-in, free spooling, and winch out that offers more convenience to end users, thereby inducing manufacturers to focus on the improvement of remote control clutches that is likely to be one of the key drivers of growth of the automotive winches system market during the forecast period.

The global automotive winches system market can be segmented by type and region. In terms of type, the global market can be segregated into hydraulic winches, and electric winches. The hydraulic winches segment held the maximum share of the automotive winches system market in 2016. Affordability and rising penetration frequency of power take-off winches are some of the key factors responsible for the dominance of this segment. Nonetheless, owing to the performance disadvantages and aging technology associated with the products in this segment, it is likely to observe a substantial decrease in its shares in the global automotive winches system market toward the end of the forecast period.

By region, the global automotive winches system market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the maximum share of the global automotive winches system market in 2016 and is likely to continue its dominance over the forecast period. High sales volume of performance SUVs and pickup trucks and rising consumer preference for big vehicles and SUVs are some of the factors responsible for this region’s dominant position in the market. These factors are likely to encourage the growth of the automotive winches system market in this region thereby propelling the overall market during the forecast period.

The automotive winches system market is well-established with the existence of numerous manufacturers, designers, and suppliers. A rise in the demand for off-road vehicles along with the increasing sales volume of SUVs will boost the demand for automotive winches systems in the future. Vendors are aiming at leveraging their technical as well as industrial expertise to improve the capabilities and functionality of their winch systems.

Key players operating in the global automotive winches system market include Westin Automotive, Ramsey Winch, Warn Industries, Mile Marker Industries, Superwinch, Ironman 4×4, Smittybilt, Vortex Direct, and Pierce Sales.