Aviation IoT Market By Type, Application, Size, Growth, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

IoT is a network of physical devices, sensors, and various machines incorporated into objects and connected to the Internet for effective communication of data. It helps to create smart communication environments and improve operational efficiency by improving the speed of communication in comparison to conventional infrastructures. IoT helps to develop process competences by facilitating real time business decisions with computing and storage capacity at a basic sensor level. Rise of investments in smart and agile concepts is likely to drive the growth of the aviation IoT market over the forecast period. An active and shared structure allows numerous stakeholders to interchange information between airlines, airport operators, and passengers. Increasing application of IoT ecosystems in smart and active airport vision helps to boost the growth of ancillary products and services to customers. Rapid penetration of in-flight entertainment (IFE) systems is a crucial factor expected to propel the demand for aviation IoT over the forecast period. Additionally, aviation IoT helps to search for new business opportunities and influence real time data sensors to benefit customers. Enactment of IoT aviation is likely to influence the structure of offerings to stakeholders by observing the performance of such kind of ancillary offerings in term of its usage and implementation. Augmented investment in the development of assistive technologies for differently abled passengers is expected to impact the development of the aviation IoT market in the years to come. However, internal IT security of airports along with lack of regularization is expected to restrict the growth of the aviation IoT market. Assistive technologies help to provide communication systems, mobility solutions, and provision for hearing and visual impaired passengers and those with mental and physical complications through electronic devices, network environments, and apparatus, among others. The advent of in-flight tracking is expected to create more market scope for the growth of the aviation IoT industry over the forecast period. Rising trend of hyper-personalization of connected devices is predicted to fuel the growth potential of the aviation IoT market over the forecast period.

By application, the aviation IoT industry is bifurcated into aviation IoT industry for passengers and aviation IoT industry for aircraft operations. Aviation IoT industry for passengers held the dominant market share in 2016 and is likely to retain its dominance over the forecast period. Development of passenger management systems, reduction of congestion at airports and other structures such as self-service check-in and bag drops, interactive kiosks and video walls, is likely to drive the growth of this segment over the forecast period. Increase in spending on smart airports is expected to accelerate the development of IoT frameworks within airports.

Geographically, the aviation IoT market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America accounted for majority of the market share of the aviation IoT market in 2016 and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. Growing deployment of IoT enabled infrastructure in the aviation industry is likely to drive the aviation IoT industry over the forecast period. Rise in demand for advanced technologies such as connected electronic flight bags and in flight connectivity devices that need help from advanced data capture frameworks is likely to propel the demand for aviation IoT over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is an emerging market for aviation IoT owing to the rise in deployment of assistive technologies coupled with increasing investment on in-flight connective solutions. Europe is likely to hold a considerable market share at the end of the forecast period due to significant investment on active and smart airport concepts.

Extensive presence of local and international vendors across the globe is likely to intensify the global competitive scenario in the aviation IoT market. Key players in the aviation IoT market are Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Machine Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Wind River, Apple, SITAONAIR, Accenture, and Living PlanIT, among others.