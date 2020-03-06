Aviation Lubricants Market Rising Trends and Growing Demand From 2017 to 2025

The global Aviation Lubricants Market, which is extensively assessed in the report contemplates the best need development angles and how they could affect the market over the figure residency under thought. The experts have taken careful endeavors to thoroughly evaluating every development factor of the market, other than indicating how certain market restrictions could represent a danger to players in the coming years. In addition, the report additionally gives data on top patterns and openings and how players could take advantage of them to take up the difficulties in the Aviation Lubricants Market. This could be a helpful rule for players to concrete their situation in the business or make a rebound in the market.

Aerospace Lubricants Market: Introduction

Aerospace lubricants are used to reduce the friction between the components of aerospace that are in direct contact in order to prevent wear and tear. Other purposes of aerospace lubricants include cooling of parts, providing anti-corrosion and rust-free properties, sealing in the gaps, etc. Lubricants are responsible for the smooth running of parts and components, which further results in better fuel economy and engine efficiency. Aerospace lubricants are prepared to withstand extreme pressure and temperature. These lubricants are used in various aerospace parts, such as auxiliary drive spine shaft, fan motor, control valves, bearings, seals, liquid fuelled turbines, reduction gears and wing flap actuators, among others. Aerospace lubricants are also used in space suits to seal the valves and connectors of the oxygen breathing system. Deep space flights use a special type of aerospace lubricant, which demands high reliability and long duration of lubrication for critical parts in order to operate smoothly without creating any disturbances during the exposure to high temperature or vacuum. Increasing growth in the civil aviation and space industry resulted in the growth of the global aerospace lubricant market.

Aerospace Lubricants Market: Dynamics

The demand to improve fuel economy and better efficiency with the fulfilment of fuel emission norms is driving the growth of the global aerospace lubricants market. The growing air passenger traffic due to reduced airfares has led to an increase in the number of aircrafts, which resulted in the development of the aerospace lubricant market to a significant extent. In spacecraft or rockets, with the usage of high-quality aerospace lubricant, the maintenance requirement is reduced which seems to be very helpful when long life is critical for the success of the mission. Hence, the global demand for quality-based aerospace lubricants is rising at a good pace.

Intense competition in the aviation companies has led to the demand for better performance aerospace lubricants with value-added characteristics. Hence, the manufacturers of aerospace lubricants have to face certain challenges in order to provide better-quality product with reduced cost to receive higher fuel economy and increased efficiency.

Technological developments in aerospace lubricants, such as perfluoropolyether-based oil and greases providing a notable list of aerospace features, are in ongoing trend. The main feature of this oil is that its lubricity and viscosity are not affected within the temperature range of ?710°F to 7500°F. There are certain lubricants with salient features, such as non-flammable, non-toxic, non-evaporative and are compatible with many metals, paints and elastomers. Such products are in growing demand and are leading the market for global aerospace lubricants into brighter direction.

Aerospace Lubricants Market: Segmentation

The aerospace lubricant market can be segmented based on oil type, product type and application

By oil, the global aerospace lubricant market can be segmented as:

Gas turbine oil

Piston engine oil

Grease

Others

By product type, the global aerospace lubricant market can be segmented as:

Group I – simple refining process

Group II – hydrotreated

Group III – hydrocracked

Group IV – synthesizing process

By application, the global aerospace lubricant market can be segmented as:

Civil aviation

Defense

Space

The high growth rate of the civil aviation industry is expected to drive the global market for aerospace lubricants.

Aerospace Lubricants Market: Regional Outlook

The need for the reduction in the maintenance of components is thus increasing the demand for better quality aerospace lubricants. Increasing air traffic along with reduced fares in the countries, such as China and India, is one of the key factors for the growth of the aerospace lubricant market in Asia Pacific. With growing investments in the defence sector in the prominent regions of Eastern Europe and Japan has also led to the significant growth of the aerospace lubricant market. Agencies like NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), KARI (Korea aerospace research institute), Iranian space agency and ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) are investing on their space studies and launching spaceships and satellite which require high-quality aerospace lubricants. Such investments may uplift the demand of aerospace lubricants significantly.

Aerospace Lubricants Market: Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global aerospace lubricants market include:

Aerospace Lubricant, Inc.

DuPont

Castrol

Phillips 66

Chevron Corporation

FUCHS Group

Quaker Chemical Corporation

Total Lubricant

Sinopec oils

