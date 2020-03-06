Band Ligators Market Worldwide Major Trend Outlook 2018 To 2026

Global Band Ligators Market: Overview

Band ligators are surgical devices used for ligation of deep vessels and inaccessible parts. The medical device allows gastroenterologists to look into the oesophagus and rectal walls to detect tumors or hemorrhoids and remove them from the body. It is an outpatient procedure performed with or without a stent. However, depending on the skill and experience of the surgeon, endoscopy ligators can be used for virtually any hemorrhoids of any size. Endoscope with ligators is used for visualization of internal hemorrhoids in the rectum. Patients who are pregnant, morbidly obese, or have a blood clotting disorder can opt for band ligators in the treatment procedure. Increase in incidence of hemorrhoids among the adult population and rise in adoption of single use devices are likely drive physician preference for treating patients with ligators. Moreover, technological developments in endoscopic diagnostic techniques and development of medical sensors are paving the way for early diagnosis and treatment of hemorrhoids diseases.

Global Band Ligators Market: Trends and Opportunities

Rise in prevalence of diseases such as colon cancer and anal cancer, increase in the geriatric population, and surge in research and development initiatives are projected to drive the global band ligators market. Moreover, adverse effects of laser treatment procedures on hemorrhoids, rise in government funding, improving hospital infrastructure, and aggressive marketing by medical device companies propel the global market. Favorable reimbursements and novel treatment procedures are anticipated to boost the growth of the global band ligators market during the forecast period. However, undesired systemic effects of current band ligators and high cost of endoscopic ligation treatment are expected to restrain the global market during the forecast period.

Global Band Ligators Market: Segmentation

The global band ligators market can be segmented based on product type, usage type, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be classified into endoscopic ligators, non-endoscopic ligators, multiple band ligators, and others. Based on usage type, the global band ligators market can be bifurcated into disposable and non-disposable. Disposable ligators are used frequently. The segment is likely to grow at a rapid pace owing to increase in incidence of hemorrhoids and rise in hospital admissions due to rectal pain which occurs among middle-aged population. Rise in unhealthy food habits is a major factor for the growth of hemorrhoids diseases. This is likely to propel the global band ligators market in the near future. In terms of end-user, the market can be divided into hospital, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and others. In terms of region, the global market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Band Ligators Market: Regional Analysis

North America dominated the global band ligators market in 2017 due to the adult population suffering from eating disorders, increase in the number of devices receiving regulatory approvals, and rise in demand for new and advanced devices for clinical tests. Increase in incidence of rectal diseases and early phase diagnosis of hemorrhoids drive the pharmaceutical and medical devices markets. This in turn is projected to augment the band ligators market in North America. Europe was the second largest market for band ligators in 2017 due to favorable government policies for the development of health care infrastructure. Expansion of research and development units and clinical labs in countries in Europe is also a major factor expected to drive the band ligators market in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in awareness among patients about hemorrhoids diseases and overactive rectal problems and increase in per capita expenditure are projected to fuel the growth of the band ligators market in Asia Pacific. Additionally, economic growth in India and China that supports the health care infrastructure and expansion of pharmaceutical companies and biotech labs are likely to accelerate the growth of the band ligators market in Asia Pacific from 2018 to 2026.

Global Band Ligators Market: Companies Mentioned

Major players operating in the global band ligators market are Medline Industries, Inc., Cook Medical LLC, Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon), Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Medtronic plc, CONMED Corporation, Cantel (UK) Limited, Boston Scientific Corporation, Explore Synergy, and Wellspect HealthCare, among others.

