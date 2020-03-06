Bicomponent Fiber Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including Definitions, Classifications, Applications, Product Specifications, Industry Chain Structure, Manufacturing Processes and Cost Structures. This Bicomponent Fiber industry report also offers an extensive analysis of competition by topmost prime manufacturers (FiberVisions Corporation, Kolon, Huvis, Hyosung, Far Eastern New Century, Dupont, Toray Chemical Korea, RadiciGroup, Mitsubishi Chemical, Jiangnan High Polymer Fiber, Hubei Botao Synthetic Fiber, Xinghui Chemical Fiber, Fiber Innovation Technology, Nan Ya Plastics, XiangLu Chemical Fibers, Yangzhou Tianfulong, Ningbo Dafa) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Trade, Sales Volume, Industry Share by Type, Product Revenue, Specifications and Contact Information. Bicomponent Fiber market masking all vital parameters along with Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Bicomponent Fiber Share via Region etc.

Scope of Bicomponent Fiber Market: Bicomponent fibers, also known as conjugate fibers, are composed of two different fiber-forming polymers or similar fiber-forming polymers of different properties. Since the two components contained in the fiber complement each other, the performance of the composite fiber is generally superior to that of the conventional synthetic fiber, and has various uses.

The global Bicomponent Fiber industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in Korea, and China, such as FiberVisions Corporation, Kolon, Huvis, Hyosung, Toray Chemical Korea, etc. At present, Huvis is the world leader, holding 19.19% production market share in 2018.

Bicomponent Fiber downstream is wide and recently Bicomponent Fiber has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Hygiene, Textiles, Automotive, Construction and Others. Globally, the Bicomponent Fiber market is mainly driven by growing demand for Textiles. Textiles accounts for nearly 35.00% of total downstream consumption of Bicomponent Fiber in global.

Global Bicomponent Fiber market size will increase to 3849.5 Million US$ by 2025, from 2667.5 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bicomponent Fiber.

Market Analysis by Types: Each Type is studied as Sales and Market Share (%), Revenue (Million USD), Price, Gross Margin and more similar information.

PE/PP

PE/PET

Co-PET/PET

Others

Market Analysis by Applications: Each application is studied as Sales and Market Share (%), Revenue (Million USD), Price, Gross Margin and more similar information.

Hygiene

Textiles

Automotive

Construction

Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Bicomponent Fiber market share and growth rate, and forecast (2019-2025) of the following regions:

United States, China, Japan, India, Other Regions

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

