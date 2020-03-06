Biochar Market is going to hit $3.23 billion by 2026 | Report Ocean Published

The global biochar market is estimated to reach USD 3.23 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.1%. The report Biochar Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, [By Technology (Gasification, Pyrolysis, Others), By Application (Agriculture {Livestock Farming, General Farming (Organic Farming, Inorganic Farming, Others)} Others), By Regions Segment Forecast, 2019 – 2026′ provides an extensive analysis of present market dynamics and predicted future trends. In 2018, pyrolysis technology segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue. In 2018, North America accounted for the majority share in the global market.

Biochar, a carbon-rich product or a pyrogenic black carbon that has been attracting significant attention in both academic and political arenas. Much of the product’s attention is owing to its potential to mitigate climate change, offer food security along with offering a solution for organic waste management.

Product application to soils has been gaining immense interest worldwide, owing to its potential to enhance soil capacity of nutrient retention and soil’s water holding capacity. Moreover, this also helps in sustainable storage of carbon thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

However, commercialization of biochar as a soil additive is yet to achieve its full potential among its primary users, the farmers. To make this happen, the industry participants manufacturing biochar are focused on arranging several programs in different geographical marketspaces to explicitly educate farmers.

Farming methods including mixing the product with seeds and fertilizers, uniform mixing with soil, applying through no-till systems deep banding of soil with a plow, hoeing into the ground, top-dressed, applying char and compost on raised beds. However, the type of application of biochar to soil depends on the farming system, labor, and available machinery. These types of methods are promoted to the increasing use of such methods among farmers will boost product application and henceforth its overall demand.

Biochar retains its potential to control/mitigate climate change owing to its inherent fixed carbon in the raw biomass, which would otherwise degrade to the greenhouse gases and sequestered within the soil for years. The product acts as a tool for soil amendment owing to its beneficial impact on cation exchange that leads to higher water holding capacity and greater soil pH, and an affinity for macro and micro plant nutrients.

Although biochar applications have been increasing owing to its great agricultural and environmental contributions, there are also controversial restraining factors of the product. Cutting of timber, a major feedstock of biochar is the primary concern which might lead to complete deforestation and eventually threaten food security. As this could compromise on the amount of rainfall useful for agriculture. Hence, to avoid this industry participant and government organizations are focused on producing it from sawdust, waste wood, rice husk, rice straw, empty bunches of fruit etc.

The physical and chemical properties of the product add to another layer of complexity to the interactions between soil and food web. This happens as it alters the availability of mineral nutrients, soluble organic matter, soil aggregation, pH and even the effects of the extracellular enzymes. Hence, the product has an important role to affect the diversity, abundance and also circulation of related microbial communities. The environmental factors that most strongly influence the bacterial abundance, its activity and diversity are temperatures, moisture, and the pH, and all of these are enhanced by biochar presence in soil. But, the optimal and efficient use of the product will help mitigate climate and enhance agricultural soil productivity.

The global biochar market is a moderately growing sector and numerous companies participate in the market space from a different phase of the industry value chain. Some of the leading participants include BlackCarbon A/S , Biochar Industries, Swiss Biochar GmbH, Carbon Terra GmbH, Biochar Ireland, Sunriver Biochar, Pacific Biochar Benefit Corporation, Waste to Energy Solutions Inc., Airex Energy, Carbon Gold, Clean Fuels B.V., 3R ENVIRO TECH Group, Earth Systems PTY. LTD., ArSta Eco, Pacific Pyrolysis, Biochar Supreme, LLC, Phoenix Energy, The Biochar Company, Vega Biofuels, Inc., Cool Planet Energy Systems Inc., Biochar Products, Inc., Diacarbon Energy Inc., and Agri-Tech Producers, LLC.

Report has segmented the global Biochar market on the basis of technology, application and region:

Biochar Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Gasification

Pyrolysis

Others

Biochar Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Agriculture

Livestock Farming

General Farming

Organic Farming

Inorganic Farming

Others

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

