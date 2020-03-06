Camellia Oil Market Trend 2019 Opportunity Analysis, Competitive Insights and Forecast to 2025

ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Camellia Oil Market Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2025 – Jinhao, Green-sea, Guitaitai, Runxinoil”.



Camellia Oil is an edible, pale amber-green fixed (nonvolatile) oil with a sweet, herbal aroma. It is cold-pressed mainly from the seeds of Camellia oleifera.

Camellia Oil is an edible, pale amber-green fixed (nonvolatile) oil with a sweet, herbal aroma. It is cold-pressed mainly from the seeds of Camellia oleifera.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Camellia Oil in the regions of USA, Europe and China.

In the future, the production and consumption is estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. To meet the large and increasing demand, more and more manufacturers will go into this industry.

The price of Camellia Oil differs from company to company, as there is a great difference among the Camellia Oil quality from different companies.

The global Camellia Oil market is valued at 40 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 64 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Camellia Oil volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Camellia Oil market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Jinhao

Wilmar International Limited

Green-sea

Guitaitai

Runxinoil

Deerle

Acemeliai

Waltt Products Co.,Ltd

Shanrun

Laozhiqin (Fujian) Oil Co., Ltd

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Extra Virgin camellia Oil

Pure camellia Oil

Pomace camellia Oil

Segment by Application

Food

Cosmetics

Others

