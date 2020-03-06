Carbon Capture And Storage (CCS) Market In-depth Analysis with Strong Application Scope from 2019 to 2025

ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Carbon Capture And Storage (CCS) Market By 2025, Report Growth, Trends, Top Key Players Review and Forecast”.



Carbon capture and storage (CCS) (or carbon capture and sequestration or carbon control and sequestration) is the process of capturing waste carbon dioxide (CO2) from large point sources, such as fossil fuel power plants, transporting it to a storage site, and depositing it where it will not enter the atmosphere, normally an underground geological formation.

The aim is to prevent the release of large quantities of CO2 into the atmosphere (from fossil fuel use in power generation and other industries). It is a potential means of mitigating the contribution of fossil fuel emissions to global warming and ocean acidification. Although CO2 has been injected into geological formations for several decades for various purposes, including enhanced oil recovery, the long term storage of CO2 is a relatively new concept.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Carbon Capture and Storage in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Carbon Capture and Storage.

Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of power generation fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Carbon Capture and Storage will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.

Globally, the Carbon Capture and Storage industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Carbon Capture and Storage is relatively immatures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like ExxonMobil, Schlumberger, Huaneng, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Carbon Capture and Storage and related services. At the same time, North America, occupied 38% market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global Carbon Capture and Storage industry because of their market share and technology status of Carbon Capture and Storage.

In 2018, the global Carbon Capture And Storage (CCS) market size was 3300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4980 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.1% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Exxonmobil Corporation

Schlumberger

Huaneng

Linde AG

Halliburton

BASF

General Electric

Siemens

Honeywell UOP

Sulzer

Equinor

NRG

AkerSolutions

Shell

Skyonic Corp.

Mitsubishi Hitachi

Fluor

Sinopec

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pre-Combustion Carbon Capture

Oxy-Combustion Carbon Capture

Post-Combustion Carbon Capture

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Carbon Capture And Storage (CCS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Carbon Capture And Storage (CCS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

