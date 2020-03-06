Clear Labels Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2024

The packaging industry globally is witnessing an impressive growth, primarily driven by the changing needs of packaging buyers, trying to serve more consumers by offering customization. The role of packaging and labelling today is not only restricted to preserve and protect the product, but rather communicate brand image and convey information to its large customer base. The format and design of labels is a key marketing tool for marketers in projecting the brand image for the products. One of the most widely used labels serving the purpose for most of the brand owners is clear labels. Clear labels are of the most versatile products as they are now being used in most markets and designed in a variety of ways.

Clear labels are more transparent in nature as compared to other form of labels and offer “no label look”, trend which is gaining traction from various end use industries, looking to offer luxury packaging for their product offerings. Clear labels give the illusion that the print is direct on the container while at the same time, they allow the consumer to have a transparent look at the contents. Clear labels are moisture resistant, making them an exceptional option for product packaging in the food & beverage industry, healthcare and homecare industry that face wet conditions. Clear labels, while growing in popularity is modern and attractive making it a clear winner for labelling of food products.

Clear Labels: Market Dynamics

The demand for clear labels is anticipated to witness an above average growth over the forecast period. Clear labels are stickers that can be applied on any packaging as well as sheets and rolls, creating value addition for any business in terms of marketing and branding. Label manufactures are constantly focusing to add innovative offerings to their portfolio, striving to meet the diverse needs from large end use industries. The transparent property of clear labels makes the product visible for consumers, making the product more attractive. Clear labels takes of the pressure of creative packaging and place emphasis on natural quality and appeal which has help to boost the sales of clear labels.

In addition to this, clear labels meet the regulations as it enables the inclusion of all regulatory norms and also provide clear visibility of the product its end users. Moreover, the design of clear labels to blend into the containers surface, also enhances the overall packaging for the product, and is one of the key drivers for the global clear labels market. When it comes to bottom line, printing clear labels is more economical than printing directly on the container, as it saves the total shipping cost of transporting the container to and from the printing company.

Moreover, customized offering for clear labels with different matte and glossy finishes is the ongoing trend observed in the global clear labels market. Increasing demand of clear labels from the food and beverage industry is one of the key drivers of the global clear labels market. The trend to adapt transparency in packaging is gaining traction and is likely to propel the demand for clear labels in the next half of the decade. Despite growth momentum, high cost of printing on clear labels, lack of awareness amongst end users are some of the challenges faced by the global clear labels market.

Clear Labels: Market Segmentation

The clear labels market is segmented on the basis of material, application and printing technology. On the basis of material type, the global clear labels market is segmented into polyester, vinyl, polycarbonate, polypropylene and others. On the basis of application, the global clear labels market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, homecare, personal care and cosmetics, consumer durables and others. Demand clear labels from food packaging application segment is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to the global clear labels market in terms of growth prospects. The food and beverage segment in the global clear label market is further sub-segmented into frozen food, snacks, dairy products, bakery & confectionary, microwaveable food products, others and beverages. On the basis of printing technology, the global clear label market is segmented into lithographic printing, flexographic printing, digital printing and others.

Clear Label Market: Regional outlook

Clear label market has been segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. Among these region, North America and Europe are expected to collectively dominate the market throughout the forecast period. However, many food and beverage companies in Asia Pacific are exploring innovative options to make the product look more attractive, positively impacting the sales of clear labels market. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness maximum CAGR over the forecast period primarily driven by China, Japan and India. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness sluggish growth and over the forecast period.

Clear Label Market: Key players

Some of the players in the global clear label market are Consolidated Label Co, Hub Labels, Premier Label Company Inc, and A & S Labels Pvt Ltd.