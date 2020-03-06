Cloud High Performance Computing Market Size, Share and Forecast 2025 | Segmentation, Key Insights and Company Profiles

The report “Cloud High Performance Computing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Cloud High Performance Computing Market: Brief Overview

Cloud high performance computing (HPC) are servers with high computational data centric tasks as well as those that give high performance, integrating multiple processes for improved efficiency from a regular computer or desktop. Complex issues relating to engineering, business, and technology can be solved by cloud high performance computing. In this, multiple high-performance computers within a single processor are arranged in a cluster.

One of the key factors boosting the growth of the global cloud high performance computing market is rising adoption of pay-as-you-go models, high need to manage complex tasks, and emergence of Big Data. High adoption rate can now be seen of high-performance computing by both small and medium-sized Enterprises on account of faster deployment, high flexibility, and scalability. On the other hand, the risk of loss of information is one challenge which is restricting the and the adoption. Also, the high cost at the time of transition from on-premise concept to cloud-based high performance computing will also deter users from adopting this technology.

Global Cloud High Performance Computing Market: Trends and Opportunities

There are different service types within the global cloud high performance computing market, including workload management and data organization, professional services, managed services, clustering software, high performance computing PaaS, and high performance computing IaaS. Of these, it is expected that the high performance Computing PAAS segment will generate highest revenue and account for the largest market. The fastest growth is expected to be witnessed by the managed service segment.

The government sector is making the most use of cloud high performance computing leaving behind other end use application areas such as engineering and design, biosciences, academic research and development, financial services, media, online gaming and entertainment, manufacturing, and weather and environment. The academic, research and development segment is expected to emerge as the second leading end user application area. However, the fastest growth is anticipated to be witnessed by the online gaming entertainment sector within the cloud high performance computing market.

Global Cloud High Performance Computing Market: Geographical Analysis

The global cloud high performance computing market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Of all these regional segments, the highest revenue has been generated by North America for the cloud high performance computing market followed by Europe. Asia-pacific on the other hand, is anticipated to witness and exhibit the fastest growth rate in the years to come.

Companies mentioned

The report discusses the vendor landscape in detail including the strategies adopted by key players. One of the key strategy adopted by leading players is product innovation. Market players are focusing intensely on research and development for developing Innovative products making use of latest technology. This not only gives the players the competitive edge over other players but also increases their customer base.

Some of the companies operating within the global cloud high performance computing market are: Univa Corporation (Illinois, U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.), Dell Inc. (Texas, U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (New York, U.S.), Google Inc. (California, U.S.), Amazon Web Services (Washington, U.S.), Penguin Computing (California, U.S.), Adoptive Computing (U.S.), and Sabalcore Computing (U.S.).

