Cloud Management Market- The Adoption Of Cloud Management Solutions Is Increasing So As To Optimize Storage Allocation And Management

There are various software solutions being developed for the efficient management and monitoring of computing resources. Cloud management market which includes different technologies and software designed for the efficient operation and delivery of applications and computing services to end-users and enterprises is a rapidly maturing and evolving market. The growing acceptance of cloud-based architecturesacross enterprise and service providers has opened up a world of possibilities for cloud management market. Major functions such as infrastructure management, service management, platform management, security management and data and analytics management are driving the cloud management market.

North America holds the largest revenue share among the other regions such as, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and Africa and Latin America, in the cloud management market with the presence of major players such as CA Technologies, Inc., VMware, Inc. and Citrix Systems, Inc.The leading market players such as VMware, Inc. are captivatingcloud management market by providing enterprise customers with evolutionary way for blending management of traditional virtualized datacenters, hybrid clouds and software-defined infrastructure.With multi-hypervisor support, customizability and flexible and integrated billing capabilities, Flexiant Ltd. is one of the innovators in the cloud management market. The other prominent players in the cloud management market include IBM Corporation, Abiquo Europe Ltd., HP Company, Microsoft Corporation, BMC Software, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., RightScale, Inc., Red Hat, Inc., Adaptive Computing, Inc., Egenera, Inc., Oracle Corporation and ServiceNow.

Systems management software vendors are beginning to derive growing percentages of their revenues from analyzing and monitoring applications andcloud infrastructure i.e. the cloud management market. Specifically, application performance management vendors such as Nastel Technologies, Inc.now provide API integrations with public cloud services, and clientsmake use of APM tools to monitor loads deployed onto public cloud VMs.

Currently, configuration automation solutions are being widely deployed to streamline OpenStack and related cloud system software deployments and to support cloud infrastructure configurationthus driving the market. In cloud management market, portfolio management services provided by companies such as Richtek Technology are widely adopted byenterprises to manage applications across their clouds and move applications between clouds. By type of cloud the cloud management market is segmented as public and private/hybrid cloud. Private/Hybrid cloud was the dominant segment in the cloud management market which includeshosted and outsourced private clouds and enterprise on-premise clouds.

The adoption of cloud management solutions is increasing so as to optimize storage allocation and management and support the monitoring of end-user’s access to the enterprise computing infrastructure.Cloud Management market is becoming complex with theevolution of technologies, specific architectures, business interactions and business relationships. Some of the areas that can lead to complexity are managing multiple cloud APIs, hybrid cloud environments and inter-cloud mediation. Enterprises are deploying private cloud infrastructure to meet storage and internal computing requirements and are adopting cloud management solutions to efficiently manage the network thus driving the cloud management market.Cloud management market is rapidly evolving and maturing as vendors are expanding their offerings to support middleware and application provisioning, unified infrastructure, scaling,optimization and monitoring across public and private cloud platforms.Thus, with increasing spending on commercial cloud management softwares the market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.