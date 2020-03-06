Cluster Packaging Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2024

Packaging industry has seen a significant evolution in the last few years. This growth was primarily down the rapid developments in the FMCG sector. Over the years, health supplements, electronic components, and food products sectors have experienced considerable improvements in demand and are now easily accessible because of effective packaging solutions. Cluster packaging allows to transport a bulk of products at a time and has proven to be very effective for the customers. Increased adoption of advanced packaging techniques across the globe is expected to fuel the global market for cluster packaging.

The global cluster packaging market has seen a great boost in the recent times because people are ordering more products in bulk and with packaging value being high vendors offer better quality performance. Moreover, cluster packaging is more economical compared to smaller packaging solutions in terms of service capacity. Additionally, reusability properties of the cluster pack is also lending a helping hand in the growth of the global cluster packaging market. For instance, a Finnish food packaging company has developed a new standard for plastics-free paperboard that will be used for food packaging. The company has developed a disposable coffee cup that is without the standard coating of polyethylene – making it 100% reusable. The disposable cup has passed all the required tests and is waiting for the certification.

Prevailing environmental issues has forces the key players in the global packaging market to evolve and set their business strategies accordingly. Different regulatory bodies such as FDA of the U.S. and Food Safety Authority of Europe have imposed numerous regulations for using eco-friendly and safe products, especially in the food industry.

Packaging market has been significantly grown in past few years because of the speedy development of FMCG sector. Moreover, food products, health supplements, and electronic components are some of the industries that have seen improvements regarding demand over the last few years and are more easily available due to an efficient packaging solution. Cluster packaging is useful to carry bulk products at a time and very handy for consumers. Demand for cluster packs is expected to be driven by increasing adoption of packaging technology across developing geographies of the globe.

Request Sample Brochure for New Trends and Future Scope for this Industry @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=18704

Cluster Packaging Market- Market Segmentation:

The global cluster packaging market can be segmented on the basis of material type, product type, packaging style, number of tier type, end-use and by region. On the basis of material type cluster packaging can be segmented into paper & paperboard, plastic, and others. Further paper & paperboard can be categorized into corrugated paper, Kraft paper, poly coated paper, folding box board and others. On the basis of product type cluster packaging can be segmented into bottles & jars, cans, containers, boxes, cups, and others.

On the basis of packaging style cluster packaging can be segmented into neck-through style, over the top style, handle based style, cluster sleeve style, cluster side style and others. On the basis of number of tiers, cluster packaging can be segmented into single tier cluster packaging and multiple tier cluster packaging. On the basis of end use cluster packaging can be segmented into food, beverages, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, personal care and cosmetics industry, industrial goods and others. On the basis of region, cluster packaging market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.

Cluster Packaging Market – Market Dynamics:

Growth in demand for cluster packaging is expected to grow steadily for several reasons. One of them is increasing demand for flexible packaging which is driving the growth of the cluster packaging market. Another important factor contributing towards the growth of cluster packaging market are, expanded use of bulk products, higher value packaging that offer boosted performance and are more cost effective than smaller packaging with shorter term service capability. In addition the reusability feature of the pack is also contributing in the growth of cluster packaging market. Growing awareness of environmental issues is also a growth strategy that key players of cluster packaging market are adopting. Many regulatory bodies such as the European Food Safety Authority and U.S. FDA have implemented various regulations for the use of safe and eco-friendly products, mostly in the food industry. Also, the high initial cost of cluster packaging material is considered as another restraining factor towards the growth of cluster packaging market.

Know More about this Market from TOC, Figures, and Tables @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=18704

Cluster Packaging Market- Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the cluster packaging market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The growth of global Cluster packaging market is expected to witness a healthy CAGR over the forecast period of 2016-2024. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a high growth of cluster packaging market due to the rising consumption of food and beverage products. The demand of the cluster packaging market is expected to witness an above average growth in North America due to the higher adoption of cluster packaging in beer and wine industries.

Cluster Packaging Market- Major Players:

Some of the key players of the global cluster packaging market are Westrock, Wipak, Mondi Group, PET Power, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Gerresheimer AG, and Klöckner Pentaplast GmbH & Co. KG., Graham Packaging, Berry Plastic Group Inc., Alpha Packaging, Constar International, Dunmore, Yantai City Fushan District Long Tai Plastic Co., Linyi City Qingwen Plastic Products Factory, Laizhou Meiao Industry And Trade Co., Ltd., Yixing City Xingfei Bulk Bag Co., Ltd., Shanghai Wellzone Packaging Co., Limited.