Cold Form Blister Packaging Market: Players to Focus on Delivering Superior Quality Products at Minimal Cost

Transparency Market Research says that the competitive landscape in the global cold form blister packaging is highly fragmented. With a handful of key players, the overall market is run by several local entities. Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Uflex Ltd., and Tekni-Plex, Inc. have been identified as the significant players in the global cold form blister packaging market. Most of these players are expected to focus on expansion, collaboration, and product innovation to stay ahead of the competition. Offering superior quality of products at a minimal cost is expected to be one of the key strategies of the companies operating in the overall market.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global cold form blister packaging market was worth US$715.4 mn in 2016 and is expected to reach a valuation of US$1, 1437.7 mn by the end of 2025. During the forecast period of 2017 and 2025, the global cold form blister packaging in expected to surge at a CAGR of 5.1%. Out of the various end users, the pharmaceuticals industry is likely to lead the global market in the near future. In terms of volume, this segment is expected to acquire a share of 97.8% during the forecast period in the global market. In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a dominant share in the overall market. This regional market is estimated to surge at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2017 and 2025.

Demand for High Barrier Packaging Products Boosts Demand for Cold Form Blister Packaging

The global cold form blister packaging is gaining market traction with a remarkable growth throughout the forecast period primarily due to the increase in the demand for high barrier packaging products in the pharmaceutical industry for the packaging of the unit dose medicines. The cold form blister packaging provides zero permeability to the moisture and surrounding gases. The cold form blister packaging is the best alternative to the thermoform blister packaging due to its high deamination resistance properties. The traditional cold form blister foil is made up of the multilayer structure which consists of the aluminum, oriented polyamide, and polyvinyl chloride. The composition of the aluminum, OPA, and PVC in a typical cold form foil is approximately 50%, 15%, and 35% respectively, by weight.

For More Industry Insight, Download [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=22637

Also, the cold form blister packaging is around 1.5x to 2x costlier than the PVC-based thermoform blister due to high consumption of the material for the same size of pack. The latest trend observed in the cold form blister packaging market is the introduction of the innovative products such as burgo packs, shell packs, and calendar packs which remind patients to take medicine on exact time with proper tracking features. Also, the introduction of the Polypropylene and Polyester material as an alternative to the PVC in the multilayer structure is expected to change the dynamics of the market in the coming years. The opportunities in the cold form blister packaging market includes the growing demand for the unit dose medicines in the Europe and the Japan market due to the increasing dependency towards medicinal drugs with rise in ageing population.

Slow Speed of Production to Restrain Global Market

The main restraints in the cold form packaging market are the challenges in achieving the economies of the scale and lack of transparency during the production, filling, and inspection process. The production process of the cold form blister packs is quite slow when compared to thermoform blisters. The slow speed of production consumes more energy for the production of the same number of packs.