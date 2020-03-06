Composite Rebar Market Future Trends Landscape 2028

Composite Rebar Market Introduction

Rebar is a steel bar or the mesh of steel wires used in tension device in reinforced concrete and masonry. Composite rebar is used on a large scale as an alternative to steel reinforcement owing to the durability, corrosion resistance, easy to install, lightweight, and long service life. Various composite rebar are used in construction, however, recently, fiber reinforced polymer rebar have gained popularity in the construction sector. Owing to the less maintenance requirement, composite rebar is used on a large scale in road and bridge construction, airport runways and parking structure.

Composite rebar are also used in weight-sensitive applications where other materials including soil have poor load bearing capacity and in the environmentally sensitive areas where it is undesirable to move heavy equipment. Glass and polymer composite rebar are widely used in electromagnetic and electrical devices as these materials are non-conductive.

Composite Rebar Market: Notable Highlights

Schöck provided comber glass fiber reinforcement to develop reinforcement cages for subsurface of Paris Metro which is 200 Km long project comprising the development of four new lines and extension of two existing lines.

Dextra is planning to feature its latest solutions and technologies at BAUMA 2019 in Germany. The new products and technologies include, new high performance bar systems, Groutec L/S, and ASTEC active anchors. In 2018, Dextra increased manufacturing capacity by opening a larger facility in India.

KraussMaffei will showcase its series of production ready process for fiber reinforced lightweight construction at JEC World 2019 in Paris.

Some of the leading players in the composite rebar market are Pultron Composites, Hughes Brothers, Schöck, International Gratings Inc., FireP International AG, Armastek, Dextra Group, Marshall Composites Technology LLC, COTECH Inc., Composite Rebar Technologies, Inc., and BTG Composites Inc.

Composite Rebar Market Dynamics

Rise in New Construction and Repair Driving Composite Rebar Market

Recently, composite rebar has witnessed widespread use as reinforcing steel in concrete. Owing to the numerous advantages over steel rebar, composite rebar are used as an alternative in infrastructure construction. The construction industry is moving towards using composite rebar owing to the low weight and high tensile strength. A rise in renovation projects across countries is also driving demand for composite rebar. New regulations in North America on the use of products in the restoration of bridge is likely to result in the growing demand for composite rebar in the region.

Manufacturers of composite rebar are focusing on product innovation by using new materials such as aramid fiber and basalt composites, owing to the lightweight of these materials.

Basalt Fiber Reinforced Rebar Gaining Traction as Green Construction Material

Basalt fiber reinforced rebar is increasingly replacing steel bar in reinforced concrete offering higher durability and strength. Basalt fibers are emerging as green construction material due to very high chemical resistance as compared to glass, aramid, and carbon fibers. An adequate number of tests to evaluate the feasibility of basalt fiber have as concrete reinforcement has also been conducted. Test on mechanical characteristics of basalt fiber composite rebar has shown a higher level of strength and flexural properties as compared to glass-fiber reinforced rebar.

The demand for basalt fiber reinforced rebar as a new material in civil engineering is growing significantly owing to the low cost and high temperature resistance. Moreover, the construction industry is focusing on various methods of basalt fiber reinforcement, for instance, the US is witnessing increasing use of basalt rebar to strengthen the foundation of offshore wind parks. Workshops are also being conducted across countries in the construction sector to show the advantages of composite rebar over steel rebar.

High Cost of Composite Rebar to Act as Restraining Factor

Although the construction sector is moving fast towards replacing steel rebar with composite rebar, the initial high cost of composite rebar act as the restraining factor in its adoption in construction. Most of the construction projects, especially in the developing regions are still using steel rebar as it is functionally efficient and reasonably inexpensive as compared to the composite rebar. However, in terms of the lifecycle cost, composite rebar is an economical option, as steel rebar can result in high cost repair and maintenance.

In order to provide composite rebar at a reasonable price, manufacturers and researchers are focusing on new fiber and reinforcement materials that are inexpensive as compared to the fibers currently used in concrete including carbon, aramid, and glass.

Composite Rebar Market Segmentation

Based on the product type, the composite rebar market is segmented into

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar

Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar

Basalt Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar

On the basis of application, the composite rebar market is segmented into