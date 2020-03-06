Confectionary Market : Latest Innovations And Upcoming Key Events In The Industry By 2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Confectionary Markets: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2018 to 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

The 2018 study has 75 pages, 17 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as Confectionary Markets types include Chocolate, Sugar, and Candy, Gum and Gelatin.

An increasing number of diabetic patients, terrible obesity issues worldwide, and increasing nutritional and health concerns among clinicians are having an impact on the confectionary markets. Changing lifestyle impact the market. The confectionery market can be primarily divided into two broad categories: sugar confectionery and bakers’ confectionery. Sugar confectionery includes sweets, candies, chocolates, and chewing gum. Bakers’ confectionery includes pastries, cakes, doughnuts, and cookies.

The global confectionery market can be segmented into five categories: chocolate confectionery, sugar confectionery, gum, cereal bars, and others. Major raw materials used in chocolates are cocoa and sugar, and raw materials used in gum include latex. Confectionery products are consumed by people of all age groups.

A $194.8 billion market worldwide in 2017, the Confectionary Markets market has evolved steadily. It is expected to reach $232 billion by 2024, growing in sugar confectionery and bakers’ confectionery segments as a result of the universal appeal of sweets. Demand prospects remain positive. Emerging markets continue to play a role. Activating new markets in Argentina and Russia is being achieved. China is evolving as a market, the global market demand for confectionaries is expected to increase by 2.4%.

Companies Profiled

Mars / Wrigley, Nestle, Mondel?z International, Ferrero, Hershey, Barry Callebaut, Meiji Holdings, Arcor, Perfetti Van Melle, Haribo, Lindt, Orkla, Yildiz Holding, August Storck, Unicomf, Lotte, Amul, Cemio, Roshen Confectionery, Alfred Ritter GmbH & Co. KG,, Delphi, Jelly Belly, Cloetta

