Constipation Market – Notable Developments, Upcoming Trends & Future Applications 2025

Constipation Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including Definitions, Classifications, Applications, Product Specifications, Industry Chain Structure, Manufacturing Processes and Cost Structures. Key manufacturers include: Takeda Pharmaceutical, Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health, Abbott, AstraZeneca, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Daewoong Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Prestige Brands Holdings, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Shionogi, Albireo Pharma, Renexxion.

Scope of Constipation Market: Constipation is common disease which is estimated to affect each individual once in life time. According to international as well regional guidelines it is characterized by frequency and nature of bowel movement. Less than 2 bowel movements per week, associated with hard stool and strain in passing is termed as constipation. Constipation may be occasional which lasts for few weeks or may be chronic which lasts for longer period and is recurrent. It may be associated with other conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome or opioid consumption.

Based on disease type, the global constipation treatment market is segmented into chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC), irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and opioid induced constipation (OIC). High prevalence of chronic constipation is estimated to contribute for dominating share of CIC segment in global market while increasing opioid consumption is projected to propel for exponential growth of OIC segment during forecast period.

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC)

Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Constipation (IBS-C)

Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of the following regions:

United States, China, Japan, India, Other Regions

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

