Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market 2018

Global Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market: Overview

The global controlled release drug delivery market is foreseen to expand while riding on the growing awareness about various benefits of using the system. For instance, controlled release drug delivery system helps improve the efficacy ratio of the administered therapeutic. Uniform drug effect, less fluctuation in plasma drug levels, improved patient acceptance and compliance, and reduction in dosage frequency and dose amount are some of the other benefits that a controlled release drug delivery system offers. Moreover, high demand for controlled release drug delivery system catering to specific therapeutics used for pediatric and geriatric patients is expected to augur well for the global market.

Global Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market: Trends and Opportunities

There are various types of technologies available in the global controlled release drug delivery market: targeted delivery, transdermal, implants, microencapsulation, coacervation, and Wurster. Among these, targeted delivery is expected to account for a massive share of the global controlled release drug delivery market. Targeted technologies allow drug localization, which reduces the risk of side effects and fluctuation in circulating drug levels and also helps with uniform effect.

Among release mechanisms, polymer matrix is foretold to gain stronger demand in the global controlled release drug delivery market. Polymer matrix system can be loaded with therapeutics enabling spatial and controlled release. It makes impression with its ability to control drug diffusion and dissolution rate. Controlled release drug delivery is envisaged to find large application in oral controlled systems as they are readily available and used often.

Global Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market: Market Potential

In October 2018, Pfizer announced its entry into a clinical development agreement with Novartis for the purpose of investing combination therapies for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). There could be more players considering collaboration and agreement as go-to strategies for cementing their position in the global controlled release drug delivery market.

With the aforementioned collaboration, Pfizer can explore potentially complementary and different mechanisms of action to approach NASH. Targeting the disease with diverse and multiple pathways, the company is preparing a strong NASH program with a number of first-in-class pre-clinical candidates under investigation and three assets in development. The collaboration will help the company to explore combination approaches early.

Global Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market: Regional Analysis

From a geographical standpoint, the global controlled release drug delivery market is projected to find North America collecting a commanding share in the next few years. Increasing investment in research and development and promising government initiatives could supplement the growth of the controlled release drug delivery market in the region. On the other hand, strong presence of key players is forecast to set the tone for significant growth of the North America controlled release drug delivery market.

Europe could be second on the list of top regions of the global controlled release drug delivery market. The regional controlled release drug delivery market is envisioned to gain from the heavy presence of pharmaceutical firms and increase in research and development activities. Furthermore, there is a telling count of people suffering from COPD, diabetes, cancer, and other chronic diseases. However, Asia Pacific is expected to show higher CAGR in the global controlled release drug delivery market.

Global Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market: Competitive Landscape

The global controlled release drug delivery market includes prominent industry names such as Alkermes plc, Merck and Co., Inc., and Orbis Biosciences, Inc. The presence of a multitude of players is expected to leave the global controlled release drug delivery market highly fragmented. Players may focus on product penetration and expansion of consumer base to obtain a firm grip on the global controlled release drug delivery market.

