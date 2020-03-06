Cracked Wheat Market to Witness Steady Growth During the Forecast Period 2017-2025

Cracked wheat is the product of the most important grain which is manufactured by refining the raw wheat and grains. This further is crushed into medium to fine granulation for faster cooking. Cracked wheat is also the rich source of proteins, fibers, irons, and calcium. The bakeries are adopting cracked wheat for manufacturing bread and pancakes.

The global cracked wheat market is segmented on the basis of nature, end-use, and distribution channel. Based on nature, the cracked wheat market is segmented into organic and conventional. Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into the food industry, household, and feed. Based on the distribution channel, the cracked wheat market is segmented into the direct and indirect channel. The indirect channel is further segmented in to store-based retailing and online retails.

The report offers in-depth information and comprehensive evaluation of the global cracked wheat market. The research report is based on the trustworthy sources such as press release, whitepapers, news updates, and assumptions. The report offers comprehensive profiles on these market players and assesses their current standing in the cracked wheat market. Company history coupled with annual turnover, SWOT analysis, segmental share, growth strategies, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activities, new product launches, and recent research and development (R&D) activities are outlined briefly in the report.

Cracked wheat is nutrition rich foodstuffs which adds the nutrients to the backed products, salad, meatloaf, and soups. In addition, it enhances the taste and texture of the bakery products. Thus, the bakeries are increasingly using cracked wheat which is likely to fuel the growth of the global cracked wheat market. It helps to minimize the collection of cholesterol and to maintain blood pressure. Additionally, it offers the advantages such as lowering the cholesterol, maintaining body weight, and treatment of type 2 diabetes by eliminating the symptoms.

Rising awareness about health and benefits due to cracked wheat are augmenting adoption of cracked wheat as a key substitute for rice in the stir-fried food. Rising health consciousness has boosted demand for these stir-fries food, which is driving growth of the global cracked wheat market. However, availability of substitutes is hampering growth of the global market for cracked wheat. Additionally, unfavorable climate condition for producing wheat is limiting growth of the cracked wheat market.

Some of the key players operating in the global cracked wheat glass market include Heidelberg Baking Company, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods Company, Seattle Baking Company, KP Snacks Company, Parrish and Heimbecker Limited.