CryptoMemory Market Growth, Demand, Supply, SWOT, ROI to 2026

Cryptomemory is a high security EEPROM (electrically erasable programmable read only memory) chip. This product helps to prevent product counterfeiting or cloning and piracy of OEM parts and intellectual property. CryptoMemory chips comes under EEPROMs family. These Cryptomemory chips have 64-bit authentication keys, 64-bit embedded hardware encryption engine, 64-bit session encryption keys and four sets of nonreadable. It is used in applications that requires comprehensive data protection, including mutual authentication between host and devices. Due to the features such as dynamic mutual authentication whenever a transaction occurs the chip uses secret authentication keys and any random number to generate an exclusive 64-bit encryption key and a unique 56-bit encrypted identity for access. This process of generating exclusive encrypted key is known as Cryptogram & these cryptogram are created every second, thus one cannot crack the Cryptomemory for cloning and piracy.

Crypto memory can be customized according to the designer’s requirement. These Cryptomemory chips are available in 1 kbit to 256 kbits memory densities in order to accommodate diverse cost and storage requirements. Cryptomemory has multiple access levels, thus the user memory can be divided into as 16 separate sections. Thereby allowing several different levels of write and read access. Cryptomemory has 2 –wire communication standard interfaces that can be used for communicating to microcontrollers. It also has standard smart card interface. It provides a flexible security features that meets a wide variety of applications such as secure storage and data protection. Various development kits and libraries with application program interface are available that helps to execute complex operations.

CryptoMemory Market: Drivers and Restraints

Product counterfeiting is a billion dollar industry. Due to product counterfeiting major product brands loses a substantial part of amount from its revenue every year. The major cloned or pirated products include footwear, electronics, circuit boards and eyeglasses. Most big Brands companies outsource manufacturing contracts in order to reduce the manufacturing cost and faster delivery of end-product to major markets. Most of the product counterfeiting takes place in the contract electronic manufacturing companies. Cryptomemory applications include authentication, data storage and secure storage. Thus adoption and implementation of these chips would be major driver for its end-user industry company’s. As most of the company’s revenues is lost due to the supply of the fake products in the market. However, as these products are in its production stage the initial cost of these chips would be high.

CryptoMemory Market: Key Segments

Cryptomemory market can segmented on the basis of user memory, memory zones, packages and end-user industry. On the basis of user memory, the Cryptomemory market can be segmented into 1 Kbit, 2 Kbit, 4 Kbit, 8 Kbit, 16 Kbit, 32 Kbit, 64 Kbit, 128 Kbit, and 256 Kbit. On the basis of memory zone, the market can be segmented as 4 zones, 8 zones and 16 zones. By package, the market can be segmented into 8/PDIP, 8/SOIC, 8/UDFN and others. By end-user industry, the Cryptomemory market is bifurcated into computer and peripherals, smart phones, smart wearable’s, healthcare and others.

Geographically, global Cryptomemory market can be bifurcated into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America. North America is expected to have the highest market share among all the regions due to the presence of major semiconductor manufacturing companies and research and development organization in these region.

CryptoMemory Market: Key Players

Prominent companies in the Cryptomemory market includes Atmel Semiconductor manufacturing company, Microchip technology Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, CardLogix Corporation, Maxim Integrated, BGIngénierie, ATEK Access Technologies, Bitmain, Micron Technology Inc, and many others. Currently these Cryptomemory chips are in production stage. Atmel Semiconductor manufacturing company and Microchip Technology Inc., are in forefront in developing Cryptomemory chips through research and development activities.

