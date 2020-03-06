Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Treatment Market To Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2017 – 2025

Cubital tunnel syndrome is a peripheral medical condition of numbness, weakness, or tingling due to compression of the ulnar nerve. Cubital tunnel is located in the elbow and also known as ulnar neuropathy. Ulnar nerve is responsible for sensation and movement to the arm and hand. It supplies impulses to the back of the arm, around the inside of the elbow, neck to shoulder and hand in the fourth and fifth fingers.

Excess pressure in the ulnar nerve causes swelling. Increased pressure from bone or connective tissue or nerve in the wrist, arm, or elbow. Numbness and pain in the elbow, tingling, especially in the little and ring fingers are early symptoms of cubital tunnel syndrome (CBTS). Decrease in the overall hand grip, claw-like deformity of the hand, weakness affecting the little and ring fingers, muscle wasting in the hand, and decrease in the ability to pinch the little finger and thumb are severe symptoms of cubital tunnel syndrome (CBTS).

Some other frequent conditions associated or linked with the syndrome are thyroid dysfunction, high blood pressure, diabetes, and autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis. Health care specialists recommend nerve conduction studies, physical examination, and other tests such as electromyography (EMG) to confirm cubital tunnel syndrome. According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), incidence of cubital tunnel syndrome is approximately 25 cases per 100 000 persons per year.

Increase in research and development, introduction of novel disease therapies, rise in demand for effective therapies among patients, and surge in disease prevalence are projected to fuel the growth of the global cubital tunnel syndrome treatment market. Lifestyle factors such as smoking, high body mass index (BMI), sedentary lifestyle, and high salt intake increases the risk for cubital tunnel syndrome. Increase in health care insurance coverage is the other factor likely to accelerate the growth of the market.

The global cubital tunnel syndrome treatment market can be segmented based on treatment type, end-user, and region. In terms of treatment type, the market can be categorized into medications, physical and integrative therapies, and surgery. Based on end-user, the global cubital tunnel syndrome market can be classified into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. In terms of revenue, the hospitals segment dominated the global cubital tunnel syndrome treatment market in 2016.

Geographically, the global cubital tunnel syndrome treatment market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the leading market for cubital tunnel syndrome treatment. In terms of revenue, the U.S. holds a major share of the market in North America. The market in Europe is expanding rapidly due to high prevalence of cubital tunnel syndrome. The market in Asia Pacific and Latin America is projected to expand significantly in the near future.

Developing economies such as China and India are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market in Asia Pacific between 2017 and 2025 due to better health care infrastructure, economic growth, increase in the number of insurance payers, growth of the private health care sector, and rise in awareness among the people. Brazil and Mexico dominate the cubital tunnel syndrome treatment market in Latin America. South Africa, Turkey, and other developing countries in Middle East & Africa contribute to market growth in MEA.

Key players operating in the global cubital tunnel syndrome treatment market include Eli Lily and Company, Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Company, Amgen, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, and Baxter Healthcare Corporation.

