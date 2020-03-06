Data Analytics Outsourcing Market: Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of top Industry Players

The report on data analytics outsourcing market provides analysis for the period 2016 – 2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The report covers major trends and technologies playing an influential role on the market’s growth during the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the analysis of the market during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective on the evolution of the global data analytics outsourcing market throughout the mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of the market, key indicators, integration challenges, end-user adoption analysis, and trends of the market. Further, key market indicators included in the report provide significance of the factors capable of changing the market scenario. These indicators are expected to define the market position during the forecast period and provide an overview about the global data analytics outsourcing market. A market attractiveness analysis has also been provided for each segment in the report, in order to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario of the data analytics outsourcing market. The report also provides an overview of various strategies adopted by the key players present in the market.

Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market: Scope of the Report

The report segments the data analytics outsourcing market on the basis of application, such as marketing analytics, sales analytics, fraud detection and risk management, supply chain analytics, process optimization, advisory services, device security solutions, and others. On the basis of industry, the data analytics outsourcing market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, retail, media & entertainment, energy & utilities, hospitality, education, manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others. The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global data analytics outsourcing market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global data analytics outsourcing market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and the recent key developments initiated by them in the data analytics outsourcing market. The comprehensive data analytics outsourcing market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological factors, along with the current market dynamics affecting the data analytics outsourcing market growth.

The report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the data analytics outsourcing market and the growth trends of each segment and region. It also includes company strategies, financial information, and SWOT analysis under the company profile section. Also, the report provides insights related to trends and their impact on the market. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the five forces, namely, buyers’ bargaining power, suppliers’ bargaining power, threat of new entrant, threat of substitute, and degree of competition in the data analytics outsourcing market. The report also provides a comprehensive ecosystem analysis for the data analytics outsourcing market. It explains the various participants including software & third-party vendors, system integrators, and distribution channels of the value chain operating in the market.

Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted for the analysis of the market is a combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as company annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, database of the World Bank, and industry white papers have been referred.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the data analytics outsourcing market across geographies. Interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Primary interviews offer firsthand information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, outlook, etc. These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings and also to develop the analyst team’s expertise and understanding. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is discussed and examined by our expert panel.

Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market: Competitive Dynamics

The study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global data analytics outsourcing market. Key players profiled in the report include Accenture, Capgemini, Fractal Analytics Ltd, Genpact Ltd., IBM Corporation, Infosys Ltd., Mu Sigma, Inc., Opera Solutions LLC, RSA Security LLC, Sap SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., ThreatMetrix, Wipro Ltd., and ZS Associates, Inc