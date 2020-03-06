Dental Chair Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2026

Summary:

Introduction

The global dental chair market size was worth $ XYZ billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach $ XYZ billion by 2026, at a CAGR of XYZ% during the forecast period. Dental chair are used by dentists to take a look at affected person oral care and are designed depending upon numerous sizes and the potential of scientific set-ups. Dental chairs are basically used throughout numerous packages inside the subject of dentistry, along with dental surgeries, dental examinations, orthodontic applications, beauty dentistry, endodontic applications, and others.

Global Dental Chair Market Geographical Analysis

The North America is dominating the global dental chair market with highest market size in 2018 and estimated to hold the largest market share over the forecast period (2019-2026) due to the health conscious population in this region which is focused on improving their overall dental health and oral hygiene. In North America, the US accounted for the largest market share due to rising prevalence of oral diseases, huge investment in the R&D, and high expenditure in healthcare. The number of Americans aged 65 years and older is projected to more than double, from the present value of 46 million to over 98 million by 2060, and the 65-and-older age group’s share of the total population will rise to nearly 24% from 15%. Growing geriatric population and increasing rate of edentulous are expected to increase the burden of oral diseases in USA. This will act as driver for the market, along with other factors, like rising demand for cosmetic dentistry. In addition, increasing government initiates and technological advancements are driving the growth of the US dental chair market.

Global Dental Chair Market Competitive Analysis

The market is highly fragmented in nature with some of players including Austin Dental Equipment Company (A-Dec, Inc.), Craftsmaster Contour Equipment Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Midmark, XO CARE A/S, Kavo Kerr, Patterson Dental Supply, Inc., Planmeca OY, Straumann, among others. The key players are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and regional expansion to stand out as strong competitors in the market. New product launches along with increased focus on R&D are other ways the leading players improve their market presence

Global Dental Chair Market Segment Analysis

By type, the ceiling-mounted design dental chairs segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018, and expected to dominate over the forecast period (2019-2026). The dominance of this segment is due to its comfortable positioning and efficient design which make it ideal for dentists and assistants. The dental chair-mounted design segment is growing at the highest over the forecast period (2019-2026) due to the advanced accessibility of its components on the chair for convenience.

By source, the powered dental chairs segment held the major share in 2018 and estimated to dominant over the forecast period. In addition, this segment would grow is growing at the a significant CAGR over the forecast period (2019-2026) due to several benefits offered by these chairs such as ability to be operated during power outage and a host of features for convenience.

Global Dental Chair Market Dynamics

Increasing number of oral diseases is driving the demand for dental equipment, among which dental chairs are quite essential. Oral diseases are the most common non-communicable diseases (NCDs). According to the Global Burden of Disease Study 2016 estimations, the oral diseases affected half of the world’s population (3.58 billion people) with dental caries (tooth decay) in permanent teeth being the most prevalent condition assessed. Severe periodontal (gum) disease, which may result in tooth loss, was estimated to be the 11th most prevalent disease globally. In some Asian-Pacific countries, the incidence of oral cancer (cancer of the lip and oral cavity) is within the top 3 of all cancers.

The healthcare sector is expected to bloom owing to the large patient population and high prevalence rate of chronic diseases. According to the World Health Organization, chronic diseases such as cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD), asthma, and others can account for large mortality rates. Pharmaceutical companies are investing in research and development to fuel innovation in drugs, vaccines, and testing services to aid patients.

Table of Contents

Global Dental Chair Market Methodology and Scope Global Dental Chair Market – Market Definition and Overview Global Dental Chair Market – Executive Summary Global Dental Chair Market – Market Dynamics Global Dental Chair Market – Industry Analysis Global Dental Chair Market – By Type Global Dental Chair Market – By Source Global Dental Chair Market – By Component Global Dental Chair Market – By Application Global Dental Chair Market – By Application Global Dental Chair Market – By Region Global Dental Chair Market – Competitive Landscape Company Profiles Global Dental Chair Market – Premium Insights Global Dental Chair Market – DataM

