Development of Sports Eyewear Market In Global Industry : Growth and Status 2019-2025

Sports glassesare eyeglasses specially designed to: 1) fit securely and comfortably during physical activity, 2) keep eyes safe, and 3) enhance vision to give an extra performance “edge” in thesports.

Rising awareness about the health benefits of sports activities, outdoor games, and physical exercises in emerging economies including China and India is expected to be a favorable factor for the market growth. High demand for fashionable sunglasses or goggles is expected to drive the market further.

The global Sports Eyewear market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sports Eyewear market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Sports Eyewear in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Sports Eyewear in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Sports Eyewear market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Sports Eyewear market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Luxottica Group SpA

Nike, Inc.

Adidas AG

Xenith, LLC

Carl Zeiss AG

Marchon Eyewear, Inc.

MYKITA GmbH

Under Armour, Inc.

Zoggs International Ltd.

Aqua Lung International

Speedo International.

Sports Eyewear market size by Type

Outdoor Sporting & Traveling

Water Sports

Ski Sports

Others

Sports Eyewear market size by Applications

Offline

Online

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Sports Eyewear market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Sports Eyewear market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Sports Eyewear companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Sports Eyewear submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Sports Eyewear market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

