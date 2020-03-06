Disposable Hypodermic Syringes Market Global Market Size, Growth, Trends and 2026 Forecast Report

Global Disposable Hypodermic Syringes Market: Overview

Disposable hypodermic syringes are medical tools that enter the skin through a hollow tube with a sharp tip that contains a small opening at the pointed end. They are hand-operated devices that contain a plunger, which injects substances into the body. They are used to take liquid samples from the body or inject fluids inside the body. Hypodermic syringes are used for the rapid delivery of fluids into the body. They are used for the delivery of fluids such as insulin, which is not easily absorbed by body. Therefore, disposable hypodermic syringes are used for easy ingestion of fluids into the body. A rise in the number of research and development programs in research institutes is likely to drive demand for disposable hypodermic syringes in the near future. An increase in the use of disposable hypodermic syringes for surgeries and in the treatment of diabetes and trauma is also expected to propel the use of disposable hypodermic syringes. Additionally, new developments in routes of administration of drugs and devices at the cellular and molecular level are paving the way for early diagnosis and treatment of diseases. This is also increasing the use of disposable hypodermic syringes.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/disposable-hypodermic-syringes-market.html

Global Disposable Hypodermic Syringes Market: Key Trends

High prevalence of diseases such as type one diabetes and multiple sclerosis, rise in patient awareness about HIV and hepatitis, and increase in research and development initiatives are important driving factors for the growth of the disposable hypodermic syringes market. According to the World Health Organization, October 2018, the global prevalence of diabetes among adults has risen from 4.7% in 1980 to 8.5% in 2014. In 2016, an estimated 1.6 million deaths were directly caused by diabetes. According to the Multiple Sclerosis Trust, in 2018, an estimated 2,500,000 people in the world have multiple sclerosis. Research suggests that the prevalence of multiple sclerosis in women is two or three women for every man with the condition. An increase in the number of patients with dental diseases, rise in the geriatric population with multiple sclerosis, and rapidly increasing awareness about diabetes syringes are projected to fuel the growth of the overall disposable hypodermic syringes market. However, factors such as side effects of syringes and discomfort of treatment procedures are expected to hamper the disposable hypodermic syringes market.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=62298

Global Disposable Hypodermic Syringes Market: Segmentation

The global disposable hypodermic syringes market can be segmented based on type, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the market can be classified into insulin syringes, multishot needle syringes, extraction syringes, dental syringes, and others. Insulin syringes is a rapidly expanding segment, owing to an increase in the prevalence of type 1 diabetes among the geriatric population. Based on end-user, the market can be categorized into diagnostic laboratories, pathology laboratories, hospitals, life sciences and research laboratories, and others.

Global Disposable Hypodermic Syringes Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of region, the market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global disposable hypodermic syringes market, due to a rise in the incidence of multiple sclerosis in the U.S. and Canada and increase in funding for the development of research and health care infrastructure. A rise in the incidence of diabetes and early phase diagnosis and treatment of rare diseases, dental diseases, etc. are driving the medical biotechnology sector. This, in turn, is expected to boost the disposable hypodermic syringes market in North America. Europe is a prominent region of the disposable hypodermic syringes market due to favorable government policies regarding the development of health care infrastructure and pharmaceutical companies. Additionally, a rise in the prevalence of multiple sclerosis among women is likely to fuel the disposable hypodermic syringes market in Europe. According to the Multiple Sclerosis Trust, 2018, the prevalence of multiple sclerosis (MS) in the U.K. is increasing. It is estimated that 110,000 people have multiple sclerosis in the U.K., and 5,000 people are diagnosed with the condition each year. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period, due to a rise in the number of surgeries, rise in awareness among patients about type 1 diabetes, and increase in health care expenditure benefits by government from different countries. In addition, economic growth in India and China is supporting the health care infrastructure as well as expansion of pharmaceutical companies and biotech laboratories.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=62298

Global Disposable Hypodermic Syringes Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global disposable hypodermic syringes market include B. Braun Medical Inc., Teuramo Corporation, Becton Dickinson Company, Smiths Medical, NIPRO Corporation, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Limited, CODAN Medizinische Geräte GmbH & Co KG, Medtronic plc, Gerresheimer AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Changzhou Holinx Industries Co., Ltd..

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com