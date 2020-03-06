Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market- Safety Issues Of The Workers And Manufacturing Plants Have Become Immensely Important

Distributed temperature sensing (DTS) helps in making continuous measurements for the full length of the optical fiber. Previously measurements were made at pre-determined and discrete points which were not helpful in getting the right information. DTS uses the light pulses which are reflected by the optical fiber to measure the temperature and pressure changes more efficiently. Using DTS it is now possible to detect temperature changes which are smaller than 0.01°C. Also, DTS is a real-time temperature measurement technique which provides continuous monitoring for the whole length of the cable covering all the critical measurement points.

Presently, safety issues of the workers and manufacturing plants have become immensely important, also, rules and regulations pertaining safety standards have increased during recent years driving the DTS market. DTS provides continuous measurements of temperature and pressure through which leakage and fire could be detected to avoid any casualties. Moreover, with real time measurements DTS systems have become more reliable and organizations are counting on them for correct and precise information. Brownfield operations have increased worldwide where older facilities and sites are used for developing a new structures. With the help of real time monitoring, DTS is improving the brownfield operations. Monitoring techniques are extremely helpful in harsh working conditions such as negative temperatures, extremely high temperatures in desert areas or sites which are not entirely safe for workers such as underground and mid sea operations. However, the critical data generated by DTS is not being utilized properly which could reduce the efficiency and lead to a future complications. DTS generates data which could be used in various operations for improving the overall performance and if this data is not used properly it could lead to substantial loss. Also, the high initial costs of DTS systems is restraining their growth. Increasing subsea operations in the oil and gas industry provides high growth opportunities to the distributed temperature sensing market.