Driving Apparel Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

Driving apparels include jackets, pants, boots, helmets, gloves, armors and other protection accessories, which are designed to protect the rider while driving and prevent injuries in case of an accident. Motorcycle jackets and pants are generally made of leather or specific fabrics. The jackets include heavy padding on the spine, elbow and shoulder. Gloves are normally made of cloth, leather and carbon fiber with knuckle protection. Boots, particularly those for sport riding, comprise of plastic caps on the toe and ankle areas, which provide ample protection.

The driving apparel market of Europe is mainly driven by increasing government regulations and concern for road safety and growing popularity for motorsports. Moreover, easy availability of jackets, boots, helmets, gloves and other protective clothing in different retail outlets are expected to encourage impulse purchasing of these products, which in turn is likely to bolster the growth of the market.

However, there is intense competition for driving apparels from the unorganized sector. In addition, various local manufacturers in Europe are manufacturing driving apparels under their own brand name and providing to the customers at very affordable prices unlike the large driving apparel manufacturers. This factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market in the organized sector during the forecast period. With innovation in manufacturing processes, protection gears with cutting edge technologies are anticipated to be developed in the future, which in turn is likely to create significant growth opportunity for this market in Europe.

However, various local and small scale manufacturers are continuously involved in production of helmets and other protection accessories at much lower price than branded products, which in turn is likely to hinder the growth of the organized sector for driving apparels.

Europe Driving Apparel Market: Segmentation

This report on driving apparel market highlights the current market scenario along with the future expected market growth during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Moreover, various economic and technological factors that are likely to affect the present and future demand of driving apparels have also been provided in this report. In addition, information of major players operating in the market along with their market share and major strategies adopted in order to maintain leading position is also given in this report. The report also contains the current market size of driving apparels in terms of revenue (USD Million) and predictive forecast from 2017 to 2025. On the basis of geography, the market has been classified into the U.K., Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe.

Based on product type, the Europe driving apparel market is majorly driven by protection gear with highest market share in 2016. There is high demand for helmets, gloves, spine guards and other protection accessories, as these products provide proper protection from injury and have good abrasion resistance. Moreover, these apparels cover the most vulnerable parts of the body.

By vehicle type, the two wheeler segment held the largest share of the market in 2016 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the coming years. Two wheelers fulfill a strong need for speed, economic and convenience in personal mobility. Motorcycles are often viewed as a mode of recreation in developing market, where people often use them as primary means of affordable transportation. Moreover, with increasing worldwide popularity for motorsports, usage of biker jackets, helmets and other protection accessories for two wheelers are rising at an enormous rate for safety purposes.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Acquisition is the main strategy being widely followed by leading market players. The major vendors in the Europe driving apparel market are Alpinestars S.p.A. (Italy), Dainese S.p.A. (Italy), Fox Head, Inc. (U.S.), Scott Sports SA (Switzerland) and ThorMX (U.S.) among others.