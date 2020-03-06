Drug Delivery Systems Market is Rising to a Valuation of US$ 900 Bn in 2025

Global Drug Delivery Systems Market: Overview

Drug delivery is the method or process of administering a pharmaceutical compound to achieve a therapeutic effect in humans or animals and as a result it improves drug efficacy by controlling rate and time of release of drug. Drug delivery is a concept heavily integrated with dosage form and route of administration.

The global drug delivery systems market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on delivery system, application, route of administration, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Moreover, the section encompasses competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global drug delivery systems market.

Global Drug Delivery Systems Market: Key Segments

Based on delivery systems type the global drug delivery systems market is segmented into intrauterine implants, prodrug implants, polymeric drug delivery, and targeted drug delivery. The type of delivery system segment have been analyzed based on type of devices used to deliver drugs for different applications in various regions. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. According to application the global drug delivery systems market is segmented into infectious diseases, oncology, urology, diabetes, CNS, and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Global Drug Delivery Systems Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global drug delivery systems market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in their respective regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Israel, Rest of MEA). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles the major players operating in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the drug delivery systems market include AstraZeneca plc., Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Amgen Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, and Becton, Dickinson & Company.

