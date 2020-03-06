Early Learning Toys Market Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2019-2027

Early learning toys are specially designed to keep children entertained and educated. These toys are used for fun, gaming, and computing; and help develop spatial sense purposes. These toys help children develop their imagination, skills, and dexterity. Manufacturers use different materials such as plastic, paper, clay, and wood to make these toys. Early learning toys are lightweight, bright and colorful, soft, and safe. These toys last long without suffering major breakages. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on using natural and non-toxic finish materials to make these toys. These factors are expected to boost the attractiveness of the early learning toys market during the forecast period.

Rise in population of kids across the world is the major factor driving the early learning toys market. Increase in awareness about the positive effects of early learning toys is also contributing to the growth of the early learning toys market. Over the years, there has been a noticeable shift toward educational toys, as parents are more focused on providing education through fun activities. Increase in disposable income and rapid product innovation are other factors propelling the global early learning toys market. However, rise in cost of raw materials is anticipated to hamper the global market in the near future.

The global early learning toys market can be segmented based on type, age group, material, end-user, distribution channel, and geography. In terms of type, the market can be divided into alphabet awareness, numbers & counting, patterns, sorting & lacing, shapes & colors, and others. Based on age group, the market can be segregated into under 2 years, 2.5 years – 3 years, 3.5 years – 4 years. In term of material, the market can be classified into wooden, plastic, clay, metal, and others.

Based on end-user, the market can be split into residential and early learning centers. Based on distribution channel, the market can be bifurcated into online and offline. The offline segment can be sub-segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, departmental stores, specialty stores, and others. The Online segment can be sub-segmented into e-commerce portals and company-owned portals. The online segment is expected to expand at a faster pace during the forecast period, as online platforms offer discounts, product delivery options, payment options, and other offers.

The global early learning toys market is highly fragmented with the majority of the local manufacturers accounting for considerable share. Prominent players operating in the global early learning toys market include Mattel, Inc., Lego System A/S, Hasbro, Inc., Bandai Co., Ltd, Tomy Company, Ltd., GigoToys, Melissa & Doug, MGA Entertainment Inc., The Simba Dickie Group, Giochi Preziosi S.p.A., Brandstätter Group, Ravensburger AG, VTech, LeapFrog Enterprises Inc., Spin Master, Maple Landmark, Eco Toys, Pepperell Braiding Company, Safari, Mothercare, Kiwi Baby, and Geoffrey, LLC. These companies focus on business strategies such as geographical expansion, product development, and mergers & acquisition in order to strengthen their position in the market.